ISRAEL

Netanyahu gives up role as foreign minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday handed over his role as foreign minister to Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, giving up a portfolio he had held since 2015.

Netanyahu’s decision to appoint Katz as acting foreign minister came after an advocacy group, the Movement for Quality Government, went to court to press the prime minister to stop serving as foreign minister as well.

Officials said Katz, who will remain intelligence minister and also serves as transport minister, will hold the foreign affairs portfolio through the April parliamentary election. He is a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party,

Netanyahu still holds the defense portfolio, which he assumed after Avigdor Liberman resigned that post in November. Netanyahu is also health minister.

The Movement for Quality Government had argued in its petition that Netanyahu’s workload was untenable.

— Reuters

Palestinian funds frozen over militant stipends

Israel said Sunday that it will withhold more than $138 million from the Palestinian Authority over payments to families of Palestinians who have carried out attacks against Israelis.

The security cabinet said it is implementing a law passed last year allowing Israel to withhold funds used to pay stipends to Palestinian attackers and their families from taxes that Israel collects on the behalf of the PA.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, called Israel’s action “a unilateral blow” to bilateral agreements and said any deduction of taxes by Israel constituted “piracy of the Palestinian people’s money.”

Israel says the payments encourage violence.

In the past, Palestinian officials have defended the payments by saying that those involved in attacks are a small percentage of those aided by the funds and that the Palestinian Authority has a responsibility to its citizens like any other government.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Family: Teen who joined ISIS gave birth in Syria

The family of a British teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State and now wants to return to the United Kingdom said Sunday that she has given birth to a baby boy.

The family’s attorney said 19-year-old Shamima Begum and the baby are in good health. In a recent interview with the Times newspaper, Begum said she had previously lost two babies to illness and malnutrition.

News about Begum and her desire to go back to Britain have ignited a debate in the country about how to deal with citizens who joined the Islamic State and want to leave Syria now that the extremist group is on the verge of collapse there.

Begum was among a group of schoolgirls from London’s Bethnal Green neighborhood who went to Syria to marry Islamic State fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many young people to its self-proclaimed “caliphate.”

Speaking to Britain’s Sky News from Syria, where she has been living in a refugee camp, Begum said she did not know what she was getting into when she left and wants to bring her baby back to Britain with her.

Begum said she had been only a “housewife” during her time with the militants. “I never did anything dangerous,” she said.

Begum added that she had been “okay with” beheadings carried out by Islamic State adherents because she had heard it was allowed under Islamic law.

It is unclear whether Begum committed any crimes and her legal status is uncertain, but she could face charges for supporting the Islamic State if she returns to Britain.

— Associated Press

Lebanon appoints first female interior minister in Arab world: Lebanon has appointed the Arab world's first female interior minister, prizing open a wider foothold for women in its overwhelmingly male political scene. Raya al-Hassan is one of four women to take cabinet jobs in Lebanon's new governing coalition. Although Lebanon is widely held to be liberal by regional standards, with women playing a key role in public life, some of its laws continue to uphold a patriarchal social code.

24 bodies found in Zimbabwe mine disaster: Searchers have recovered 24 bodies from a mine in Zimbabwe that was flooded last week after heavy rains, trapping dozens of subsistence miners underground. Eight people were rescued. The government is continuing its search, saying that up to 70 gold miners may have been trapped.

— From news services