The gunmen looted oil and rice from shops and forced the three youths they kidnapped to help transport it on their motorbikes, he said.

Both Christians and Muslims were killed before the church was set on fire, said a government security official

in the town of Dori.

Attacks have targeted religious leaders in the area in the past. Last week, also in Yagha province, a retired pastor was killed and another pastor was abducted by gunmen, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by the Associated Press.

RUSSIA

Activist chains self to security agency doors

A Russian activist was detained Monday after he chained himself to the front doors of the nation’s top security agency to protest its handling of a criminal case.

Last week, a Russian court convicted seven members of the left-wing youth group Set (Network) of terrorism and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from six to 18 years.

Human rights activists and Russian opposition members have accused the Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency, of fabricating the case by torturing the suspects into making self-incriminating confessions.

On Monday, Konstantin Fokin chained himself to the entry doors at the Federal Security Service’s Moscow headquarters to protest the case and was detained by police.

Fokin later said on Facebook that police accused him of staging a picket that obstructed passage. He was ordered to stay in custody until Tuesday, when a court is expected to hear his case.

LESOTHO

U.N. says drought has caused severe hunger

An estimated 500,000 people are threatened with hunger in Lesotho, a quarter of the mountain kingdom’s population, according to the United Nations, which is asking the international community for help.

A drought last year and patchy rains this year have contributed to poor harvests, leaving large parts of the population without adequate food, said U.N. resident coordinator Salvator Niyonzima.

The European Union on Monday announced $1.6 million in aid. But an estimated $74 million is needed to get adequate food for the country, according to an appeal made last year by Lesotho’s government.

8 killed in Pakistan bombing: A suicide bombing killed eight people and wounded 16 others in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province when it struck an Islamist rally in the regional capital, local police said. The blast went off near Quetta's press club, where dozens of supporters for a Sunni militant group had gathered outside. Police said officers were among those killed. No one immediately asserted responsibility for the bombing. Baluch separatist groups, as well as rival Shiite and Sunni militants, operate in the province and have staged similar attacks before.

Judicial reforms approved in North Macedonia: Thousands of people marched in North Macedonia's capital to support landmark judicial reforms approved just before parliament was dissolved for early elections. The "Walk for Justice" rally, held in Skopje a day after the reforms were approved, was organized by the outgoing Social Democrat government. The law will hand back control of major cases of corruption and organized crime to the public prosecution office. Before, such cases were handled by a special prosecutor's office, which was mired in controversy.