A day earlier, U.N. rapporteur Tom Andrews had expressed alarm at reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon, noting that such movements had previously preceded killings, disappearances and mass arrests.

By Wednesday evening, there had been no reports of major violence at the protests.

The military seized power on Feb. 1, a shocking backslide for a country that had been taking tentative steps toward democracy. The junta said the takeover was necessary because Suu Kyi’s government had failed to investigate fraud claims in elections her party won in a landslide; the election commission has dismissed those claims.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

Taliban Twitter threat

targets Nobel laureate

A Pakistani Taliban militant who nine years ago is alleged to have shot and badly wounded Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, has threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time, “there would be no mistake.” Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspended the account with the menacing post.

The threat prompted Yousafzai to tweet herself, asking both Pakistan’s military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017 but escaped in January 2020 from a safe house where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence authorities. The circumstances of his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery.

Since his escape, Ehsan has been interviewed and has communicated with Pakistani journalists via the same Twitter account that carried the Urdu-language threat. He has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended.

Ehsan is accused of involvement in a 2014 attack on a Pakistani army-run school that killed 134 people, mostly children.

He also asserted responsibility for the 2012 shooting of Yousafzai in the Swat Valley. She was 15 at the time and had enraged the Taliban with her campaign for the education of girls.

In his years in military custody, Ehsan was never charged.

— Associated Press

New Zealand to pull last troops out of Afghanistan: New Zealand said it will pull its last six troops from Afghanistan by May, the first foreign government to confirm a withdrawal since peace talks began. Despite New Zealand's small presence, experts said the announcement was a symbolic milestone. The United States signed a troop-withdrawal agreement last year with the Taliban that called for a reduction in violence by all sides. Peace talks have largely stalled in recent weeks. New Zealand is considered a close partner of the international coalition in Afghanistan. New Zealand had deployed more than 3,500 defense and other agency personnel to Afghanistan since 2001, with 10 New Zealanders killed.

Moderate quake injures at least 10 in Iran: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Iran, injuring at least 10 people, Iranian media reported. State television said the quake jolted the countryside of Sisakht, about 300 miles south of the capital, Tehran. It said the temblor struck at a depth of 6.2 miles. Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.