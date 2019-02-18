CANADA

Trudeau adviser quits, denies wrongdoing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top adviser has resigned while denying allegations he pressured Canada’s former attorney general to avoid prosecuting a major Canadian engineering firm.

Principal Secretary Gerald Butts has been Trudeau’s closest adviser and best friend since their college days, and his resignation over the widening scandal was a significant blow to the prime minister, who is facing an election this year.

Butts issued a statement denying that anyone in Trudeau’s office pressured then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

“I categorically deny the accusation that I or anyone else in his office pressured Ms. Wilson-Raybould,” Butts said. “But . . . this accusation exists. It cannot and should not take one moment away from the vital work the Prime Minister and his office is doing for all Canadians.”

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported this month that Trudeau or his staff pressured Wilson-Raybould to try to avoid a criminal prosecution of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin over allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya.



Wilson-Raybould resigned from the cabinet as veterans affairs minister last week but gave no reasons.

— Associated Press

NIGERIA

President threatens harsh election security

Nigeria’s president said Monday that security forces should be “ruthless” ahead of the country’s postponed election and that anyone who tries to disturb the vote “will do so at the expense of his own life.”

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke as both Nigeria’s ruling party and top opposition party condemned the last-minute decision to delay Saturday’s vote until Feb. 23.

The president’s comments brought an outcry from some Nigerians since he signed a pledge last week to contribute to a peaceful election.

But a ruling party chieftain in Rivers state, Eze Chukwuemeka, said the comments didn’t endorse “jungle justice, as some people are putting it. As leader, you don’t sit down and watch while your nation is going down the drain.”

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Infamous island prison to be emptied, closed

Mexico will close its infamous Isla Marias prison, the last island penal colony in a hemisphere once dotted with island jails.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that Mexico will relocate about 400 of the 600 remaining inmates and free about 200 others from the archipelago, 70 miles off the Pacific coast of Nayarit state. The four islands — only one of which is inhabited — will be turned into a cultural and environmental education center.

López Obrador said the cultural center will be named after José Revueltas, a novelist who was imprisoned there and wrote the novel “Walls of Water.”

The prison, founded in 1905, had periods of infamous brutality. “It is the history of punishments, of torture, of repression for more than a century,” López Obrador said of the prison, which as recently as 2003 held 8,000 inmates.

— Associated Press

Officials pick up possible migrants in English Channel: British border officials have picked up 34 people who were trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. The Home Office said that the passengers are thought to be migrants and that their nationalities were not yet known. The office said that they were taken ashore in Dover for immigration interviews and that three men were arrested on suspected immigration offenses.

At least 24 dead in bus crash in Bolivia: A passenger bus crashed head-on with a dump truck in southern Bolivia, killing at least 24 people and injuring 12 more, police said. The accident occurred in a dense fog on the highway connecting Potosi and Oruro, about 135 miles south of La Paz. Police said the bus was en route to Oruru from Villazon on the Argentine border.

French court allows film on alleged pedophile priest: A Paris court threw out an attempt to block the French release of a film inspired by the real-life battle fought by victims of a pedophile Catholic priest, lawyers said. François Ozon's film "Grâce à Dieu" focuses on Father Bernard Preynat, who was accused of abusing dozens of Catholic scouts in the 1980s and early 1990s and was removed from his post in the Lyon diocese in 2015. He is due to go on trial this year.

— From news services