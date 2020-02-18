AD

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to several scandals. He is accused of accepting lavish gifts from billionaire friends and offering regulatory favors to local media moguls in exchange for positive news coverage. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

In a brief statement, the court said Netanyahu is expected to attend the initial hearing.

The March 2 election is Israel’s third in less than a year. Like the previous elections in April and September, the upcoming vote is seen largely as a personal referendum on Netanyahu.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Warring sides restart talks to save cease-fire

Libya’s warring sides resumed U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at salvaging a fragile cease-fire in the North African country, the United Nations said, even as eastern Libyan forces stepped up their attacks on the Libyan capital, hitting its port.

It appeared to be the first such attack on Tripoli’s strategic port since Libyan forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter began their siege of the city almost a year ago.

The National Oil Corporation said projectiles struck yards away from a highly explosive liquefied petroleum gas tanker discharging in the port, prompting it to evacuate fuel vessels from the area and cancel offloading operations.

Oil-rich Libya is split between rival governments based in its east and west, each backed by an array of foreign countries apparently jockeying for influence to control Libya’s resources.

The current cease-fire was brokered by Russia and Turkey on Jan. 12. But both sides have repeatedly violated the truce, which was supposed to de-escalate the fight for control of the Libyan capital.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Protesting farmers block highways

Farmers in fluorescent yellow vests blocked highways in southwestern Spain with tractors and other vehicles Tuesday in the latest mass protest over what they say are plummeting incomes for agricultural workers.

Several labor unions called for demonstrations, predominantly in the Extremadura region that borders Portugal, to demand government action to ensure more realistic retail prices for fruit and vegetables.

Ángel García, head of the regional young farmers association Asaja, said that about 700 tractors blocked the roads and that all farmworkers in Extremadura were urged to strike.

— Associated Press

Locusts reach South Sudan: Swarms of locusts ravaging crops and grazing land across East Africa have reached South Sudan, already reeling from widespread hunger and years of civil war, the country's agriculture minister said Tuesday. Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti are battling the worst locust outbreak in decades. Swarms have also spread into Tanzania, Uganda and now South Sudan.