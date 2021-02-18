President Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which includes a May 1 deadline for a final U.S. troop withdrawal. In Washington, calls are mounting for the United States to delay the final exit or renegotiate the deal to allow the presence of a smaller, intelligence-based American force.

AD

AD

“The problem is that we are in a situation where we have a date — the 1st of May — approaching and so far we have seen that the peace talks are fragile,” Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting in Brussels of NATO defense ministers, including the new U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin. “So, it is now imperative to re-energize the peace process,” he said of the talks in Qatar.

Violence is also spiking in Afghanistan, and culprits include the Taliban, the Islamic State, warlords and gangs. On Thursday, two lecturers at Kabul University were killed when a bomb attached to their car detonated. No group had yet asserted responsibility.

— Associated Press

AD

IRAQ

NATO to scale up its training of forces

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq’s security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State militant group at bay, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

AD

“The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000. And training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas beyond Baghdad,” he told reporters in Brussels.

NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the country develop new academies for its armed forces. It was initially confined to the capital and neighboring Jordan. The mission was temporarily suspended last year after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s top general at the Baghdad airport, angering the Iraqi government.

AD

Stoltenberg said that he had spoken with Iraqi leaders and that “everything will be done in full consultation with the Iraqi authorities.” He also underlined that increases in troop numbers would be gradual.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

President: Conserve energy amid U.S. woes

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged Mexicans on Thursday to conserve electricity after rolling blackouts in the north and central parts of the country following problems caused by bitterly cold weather in the United States.

AD

The cold snap had interrupted the flow of natural gas from Texas to power plants in northern Mexico.

López Obrador said Mexico was working diplomatic channels to head off an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for suppliers in that state not to ship gas out of state until Sunday. It was not clear if Abbott had the legal standing for such an order.



AD

The cold weather in Texas left many there without power, but also extended to northern Mexico, where nearly 5 million were left in the dark Monday. In 2020, 27 percent of Texas’s gas exports went to Mexico, the nation’s Economy Ministry said.

— Associated Press

Railway workers hold out in Myanmar: State railway workers in Myanmar continued to strike despite a police rampage late Wednesday targeting them in a sign of the military junta's concern over growing civil disobedience by public workers. The workers began their strike Sunday, joining protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Gunshots were heard in the rampage, and workers reported being hit by rubber bullets.