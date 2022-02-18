Story continues below advertisement

There were conflicting reports about whether any of the other missing 11 might still be onboard.

The fire broke out on the Euroferry Olympia several hours after it had departed the port of Igoumenitsa, en route to the Italian city of Brindisi, in what was supposed to be a nine-hour journey. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the weather was good.

Witnesses, speaking to Greek television outlets, said the fire began around 4 a.m. and that the crew quickly tried to alert passengers and bring them to the deck. Passengers were given life jackets and asked to descend steps into rescue boats that crew members had lowered; nobody jumped directly into the sea. From there, coast guard vessels and other nearby ships came to gather the passengers and crew and take them to shore.

Taliban holds several Brits, American

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have detained several British citizens and an American, including a former freelance television journalist who has been traveling to Afghanistan for more than 40 years, both governments and a family member say.

A statement from the British government this week said there are a number of British nationals in Taliban custody. While the government refused to release their identities, Hassina Syed, the wife of Peter Jouvenal, a former freelance cameraman-turned-businessman, told the Associated Press that her husband was taken Dec. 13.

And U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Washington was “actively working” to get the American released from Taliban custody. He refused to say more, citing the “sensitivity of it.”

The American detainee and at least four other British nationals in custody remain publicly unidentified.

Serbian ambassador to Portugal dies in fall from cliff: Serbia's ambassador to Portugal died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, the local fire brigade said. A fire brigade spokesman would not comment on the circumstances that led to the fall, telling Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt. Paramedics tried to save him but he died shortly after the rescue, the spokesman said.

U.S. halts aid to Burkina Faso after coup: The United States has halted most U.S. aid to Burkina Faso after determining that the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, triggering aid restrictions under U.S. law, two sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The State Department made the determination in line with a U.S. law under which U.S. foreign aid — except funds to promote democracy — must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by military coup or in a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.

French court finds former soldier guilty in child's killing: A former soldier was found guilty Friday of killing an 8-year-old girl after luring her from a wedding celebration in a French Alpine town. Nordhal Lelandais was sentenced to life in prison with 22 years guaranteed behind bars. He also was found guilty of molesting two cousins, ages 4 and 6 — one of them two weeks before Maelys de Araujo's death in August 2017.