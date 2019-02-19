CANADA

Seven Syrian refu­gee children killed in fire

Seven children, all members of a Syrian refugee family, died early Tuesday in a fast-moving house fire described as Nova Scotia’s deadliest blaze in recent memory.

The father, Ebraheim Barho, was reportedly fighting for his life after apparently trying in vain to save his children, who ranged in age from about 3 months to the mid-teens. The mother, Kawthar Barho, also was hospitalized with injuries but is expected to survive.

In an interview from the hospital, Imam Wael Haridy of the Nova Scotia Islamic Community Center said the Barhos had fled Syria’s civil war.

The family was among 1,795 Syrian refugees who have arrived in Nova Scotia in recent years.

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Words fail when children are taken from us too soon, especially in circumstances like this,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet.

— Associated Press

HAITI

Five U.S. nationals detained with weapons

Authorities in Haiti said Tuesday that five U.S. citizens are among eight men who have been detained after being found with automatic weapons and other arms, and officials are investigating whether anyone authorized their entry into the country.

Prosecutor Paul Eronce Villard said the seven foreigners and one Haitian were arrested Sunday in the capital, Port-au-Prince, while traveling with the weapons in cars that did not have license plates. Villard declined further comment.

Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune said the men told police they were on a “mission” but refused to say anything else except that they would call their bosses, who were not identified.

He said that the men were in two cars and that when they were being detained, a third car showed up with an unidentified man who pressured police to release them.

A State Department spokesman confirmed that U.S. citizens had been arrested and that the government was seeking consular access as soon as possible. “Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further,” the spokesman stated.

The arrests follow more than a week of violent demonstrations by Haitians demanding President Jovenel Moïse’s resignation, amid rising inflation and allegations of corruption.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Attorney: ISIS teen set to lose her citizenship

Shamima Begum, a London teenager who left Britain four years ago to join the Islamic State, is to be stripped of her U.K. citizenship by the government, her family’s attorney said Tuesday.

Tasnime Akunjee tweeted that the family is “very disappointed with the Home Office’s intention to have an order made depriving Shamima of her citizenship.”

He said the family is “considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision.”

ITV News reported that the family had received a letter from the Home Office, which oversees immigration, saying that the order revoking Begum’s British citizenship had been made. The letter said Begum could appeal the decision.

Begum left London with two friends in 2015, when she was 15, and traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State. Now 19 and living in a refugee camp, she says she has given birth and wants to return home.

The case has reignited a debate in Britain about how to deal with citizens who joined the Islamic State but want to return home now that the militant group is on the verge of collapse.

The British government has the power to revoke citizenship on national security grounds, though not if it would make the individual stateless. It was not clear whether Begum has a second nationality.

— Associated Press

Turkish court upholds newspaper convictions: An appeals court in Turkey upheld the convictions of 14 journalists and senior staff members of a prominent opposition newspaper. Cumhuriyet said six staff members were ordered to jail because their appeals are exhausted, while those with longer sentences can appeal further to the supreme court. A court in April convicted the 14 of "aiding a terror group without being a member," handing down jail sentences. The case has been widely criticized as a crackdown on press freedom.

Iran says suicide bomber was Pakistani national: An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said the suicide bomber who carried out last week's attack on the elite military force was a Pakistani national. In remarks on state television, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour identified the bomber as Hafiz Mohammad Ali and said a second Pakistani national also was involved. Iran had initially accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of being behind the attack, which killed 27 Guard members. A Sunni group that asserted responsibility for the bombing is believed to operate from inside Pakistan.

— From news services