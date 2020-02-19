Allawi said in a televised speech that if his government wins a confidence vote, its first act would be to investigate the killing of protesters and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also promised to hold an early election free from “the influence of money, weapons and foreign interference,” and called on protesters to give his government a chance.

A former communications minister, Allawi was designated premier by President Barham Salih on Feb. 1 after months of squabbling by lawmakers from rival parties, but protesters immediately rejected him as a stooge of the political elite.

Outgoing prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged leaders to quickly approve Allawi’s cabinet. The protests forced Abdul Mahdi to quit in November, but he has stayed on as a caretaker.

— Reuters

Germany

Merkel does not plan to choose a successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she won’t get directly involved in choosing a new leader for her party or a candidate to succeed her, appearing to row back on earlier comments.

“My historical experience is that predecessors should stay out of such things,” Merkel said Wednesday after hosting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Berlin. “That’s what I will do,” she said, adding that she’s still open to speaking with potential candidates.

Merkel, who plans to leave politics when her fourth term expires next year at the latest, previously said she plans to “cooperate very well” in the effort to find a new head for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who would have the inside track to be the party’s chancellor candidate in the next election.

The leadership race was thrown open when her chosen successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, unexpectedly announced she would step down after a state party chapter defied her orders and threw its lot in with the far-right AfD party.

Three senior figures are the leading contenders for CDU chief: Friedrich Merz, the former head of Merkel’s parliamentary caucus; Jens Spahn, her health minister; and Armin Laschet, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

— Bloomberg News

Afghanistan

Khalilzad, Ghani discuss Taliban deal

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday discussed a U.S. deal with Taliban militants on a week-long reduction in violence, meeting the day after Ghani was declared the winner of a disputed election.

The Afghan presidential palace quoted Ghani as telling Khalilzad he had held “effective” meetings with local leaders on how the Afghan government would handle the peace process.

The U.S.-Taliban deal was struck in protracted negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, and was announced Friday after a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ghani and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper in Munich.

Khalilzad, who has led talks with the Taliban on a U.S. troop withdrawal agreement, briefed Ghani on the steps that would be taken after the reduction-in-violence agreement comes into force. Afghanistan’s acting interior minister had said Tuesday that would happen in the next five days, even as clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces continued.

The statement following the Khalilzad-Ghani meeting did not mention the Afghan president’s reelection, which is disputed by several of his political opponents.