AD

Last week, RTHK pulled programming from the BBC, echoing a move by Beijing, which took the broadcaster off the air after a report about alleged human rights abuses against China’s Uighur minority. RTHK’s director of broadcasting, Leung Ka-wing, explained that he was forced to follow Beijing’s lead.

AD

A government review of RTHK, released Friday, highlighted editorial “deficiencies” and a lack of “transparency and objectivity” in handling editorial complaints, among other criticisms.

Leung, the 68-year-old director, will step down, the government said, and will be replaced by Patrick Li, the deputy secretary for home affairs. Li, a career civil servant, has no media experience.

AD

Gladys Chiu, chairwoman of RTHK’s union, said the review is full of contradictions and weak reasoning, and it shows how the broadcaster has become a scapegoat amid the political turmoil. She said it is “sardonic” that Leung, the broadcast chief, is the only government head forced to step down after the political crisis in 2019, sparked by a deeply unpopular extradition bill that embodied residents’ concerns about China’s encroachment.



AD

Officials are using administrative processes “to get rid of those who tell the truth, which reflects what’s going on in the city” more broadly, she said.



Reporters fear that more limits to independent journalism are in the pipeline. Earlier this month, Lam vowed to introduce legislation combating “fake news” and hate speech, laws that have created problems for the news media elsewhere in the region, including Singapore.

AD

— Theodora Yu, Shibani Mahtani

ETHIOPIA

Eritrea disputes report of killing by its troops

Eritrea’s government is rejecting as “outrageous lies” an Associated Press article in which witnesses describe a late November massacre of several hundred people carried out by Eritrean soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel criticized the Thursday article on the massacre in Ethiopia’s holy city of Axum in a series of Twitter posts Friday. “Relevant Ethiopian institutions had long ascertained the utter fallacy of the story,” he said.

AD

Ethiopia has repeatedly denied the presence of Eritrean soldiers in its Tigray region, which has been largely cut off from the world since fighting began in November between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of Tigray.

AD

Eritrea has not confirmed the reported presence of thousands of its troops in Tigray. Witnesses there, however, have accused them of widespread looting, killing and sexual assault.

— Associated Press

Six killed in Kashmir fighting: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two policemen in an attack in Srinagar, the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere, three suspected rebels and a policeman died in two gun battles. The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India's capital concluded a two-day visit to the region. Police said militants sprayed bullets at two officers near a police station in Srinagar. Both later died. No group asserted responsibility.