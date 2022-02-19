Negotiations in Vienna to rekindle the 2015 deal — which traded sanctions relief for limits on Iran’s nuclear work — are in their 10th month, with diplomats suggesting talks should wrap up by the end of February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also in Munich, meeting with European counterparts and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. He urged Western parties to the negotiations to stop playing “double games” over the text and terms of a revived accord.

— Bloomberg News

'Hostage' princess okay, U.N. confirms

Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who once claimed that she was being held “hostage” in the emirate, has told a senior United Nations human rights official that she is “well.”

Her case made global headlines, and the U.N. was among those to express concern for her safety.

On Friday, the U.N. tweeted an image showing Latifa standing next to Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights and former president of Chile, after a private meeting.

The U.N. human rights body confirmed to The Washington Post on Saturday that a meeting had occurred between the two women at the end of November 2021 in Paris, when Bachelet was en route to Burkina Faso and Niger for official visits.

— Adela Suliman

Cleanup crews tackle Storm Eunice damage: Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years. At least 12 people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Storm Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm recorded a gust of 122 mph on the Isle of Wight. If confirmed, it would be the highest ever in England.

Bosnian nationalists threaten to form own region: Bosnian Croat nationalists say they could launch a political process to form their own region in Bosnia unless an election law is changed in a way that bolsters their representation in national institutions. A possible Croat boycott of the presidential and parliamentary vote would further deepen the country's worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s: Bosnian Serbs have been challenging state institutions as part of their longtime bid to secede and join Serbia.

12 people remain missing in Greek ferry fire: Rescue teams in Greece searched for 12 people believed to be missing after a ferry caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy. After working all night to try to extinguish the blaze that broke out Friday, firefighting vessels surrounded the Euroferry Olympia, which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew. The Greek coast guard and other boats evacuated about 280 of them to Corfu. A coast guard spokeswoman on Saturday said none of the 12 missing people had been found.

Al-Shabab claims deadly attack in central Somalia: At least 13 people died after a suicide bomber blew up a restaurant in the central Somali town of Beledweyne. Another 18 people were injured in the attack, the Somali National Television said on Twitter. The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said the restaurant was packed with local officials and politicians at the time of the attack, and one of those killed was a parliamentary candidate.