Central AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Peace deal reached with 14 armed groups

A peace deal has been reached between the Central African Republic government and 14 armed groups after their first-ever direct dialogue aimed at ending years of conflict, the United Nations and African Union announced on Saturday.

The agreement represents rare hope for the impoverished, landlocked nation where interreligious and inter­­communal fighting has continued since 2013. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in a conflict that has sent two people to the International Criminal Court.

The parties on Sunday will sign a draft of the agreement, which focuses on power-sharing and transitional justice, Sudan’s state media reported, citing Sudan’s chief negotiator, Atta al-Manan. The final deal is expected to be signed on Wednesday. Talks began Jan. 24 in Khartoum.

— Reuters

Britain

Prime minister denies report of election

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office denied a report in the Mail on Sunday newspaper that the prime minister’s advisers were considering scheduling a national election for June 6.

“It’s 100 percent untrue,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said about the article, which reported that May’s advisers were considering a June 6 election under a scenario in which Brexit was delayed past March 29 but May subsequently won Parliament’s backing for a withdrawal deal in April.

The article itself quoted an unnamed minister describing the plan as a bid by “second-rate staff desperate to keep their jobs”.

May called an unexpected election at short notice in 2017, after which she lost her Conservative Party’s small majority and had to rely on support from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to continue to govern.

— Reuters

Iran unveils new cruise missile during revolution celebration: Iran unveiled a new cruise missile it claimed has a range of 800 miles, as the country displays its achievements during celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps' aerospace division, said Iran overcame initial problems in producing jet engines for cruise missiles and can now manufacture a full range of the weapons. Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

American killed, another injured in Acapulco shooting: Mexican authorities say one American was killed and another injured in the resort town of Acapulco. The Guerrero state attorney general's office said both were attacked by six armed men at a house with a small drug laboratory. Agents also found marijuana plants, cocaine packets and utensils to condense cocaine into crack. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not announce the identity of either victim.

Building in Aleppo collapses, killing 11: Syria's state news agency SANA says a building damaged during years of war in the northern city of Aleppo has collapsed, killing 11 people. SANA said the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, killing most of those who were inside. One person was rescued. Aleppo was divided for four years between government and rebel forces. In 2016, the Syrian army launched a months-long offensive that eventually brought the whole city under government control.

Thousands of vehicles stuck in heavy snow on Italian highway: Thousands of vehicles were stuck in long lines caused by heavy snow on Italy's A22 motorway, and firefighters rescued 200 people who had been trapped for hours in cars and buses. No casualties were reported. Several heavy vehicles that were not equipped for winter driving had swerved in the snow, blocking traffic.

Thousands continue protests in France: Several thousand "yellow vest" protesters marched through Paris and other French cities on Saturday, on the 12th weekend of action against the government. Between 10,000 and 13,800 protested in the capital, according to police and independent media estimates. Riot police used tear gas to disperse some protesters who set fire to trash bins and a scooter, although the situation remained relatively calm compared with previous weekends.

50 mummies found in tomb in Egypt: Egyptian archaeologists uncovered a tomb containing 50 mummies dating to the Ptolemaic era, in Minya, south of Cairo. The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four nine-meter-deep burial chambers in the Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site. The identities of the mummies were unknown, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

— From news services