The violence and troop movements came amid a Syrian government offensive targeting the country’s last rebel stronghold, located in Idlib province and parts of the nearby Aleppo region. Turkish troops are deployed in some of those rebel-held areas to monitor a cease-fire that has since collapsed.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated since Syria’s civil war began in 2011. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by allowing thousands of foreign fighters to battle the Syrian army.

The Turkish military convoy consisted of dozens of armored vehicles, fuel tanker trucks and flatbed trucks carrying tanks and armored personnel carriers, observers said.

With Russian backing, the Syrian government has been on the offensive since December to capture and reopen a strategic highway held by the rebels since 2012.

On Wednesday, government forces captured the key town of Maaret al-Numan from the rebels and have set their sights on the town of Sarqeb. The strategic highway passes through both.

An airstrike killed seven people Sunday in the village of Sarmin, west of Sarqeb, according to the Observatory.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Demonstrators reject premier-designate

Anti-government protestors on Sunday rejected Iraq’s new prime minister-designate following his nomination by rival government factions.

Meanwhile, new divisions emerged among protesters and supporters of a maverick Shiite cleric, who initially backed the uprising but now is repositioning himself toward the political establishment, after elites selected a candidate for prime minister whom he endorsed.

On Sunday, Moqtada al-Sadr told his followers camped out among protesters in the capital and in the country’s south to unblock roads and restore normalcy, angering many.

Saturday’s selection of former communications minister Mohammed Allawi, 66, to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the product of months of backroom talks between rival parties.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Al-Qaeda affiliate claims Florida attack

Al-Qaeda’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Sunday for last year’s Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting by a student from Saudi Arabia.

The shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire in a base classroom on Dec. 6, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies before one deputy killed him. Eight others were also hurt.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, released a video claiming the attack. SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks messaging by militant groups, reported the claim.

The 18-minute video did not provide evidence of training the shooter but did indicate that Alshamrani and AQAP were in communication, said Rita Katz, director of SITE.

— Associated Press

Butterfly guide dead in Mexico: A guide in Mexico's monarch butterfly preserve has been found apparently slain in the Ocampo region of Michoacan state, officials said. It was unclear if the case was related to the death of Homero Gómez González, a defender of the butterflies against illegal logging, whose body was found days earlier in a pond in the same area.