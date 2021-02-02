Israel, which launched its own vaccination campaign in December, began transferring 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians this week. The Palestinians hope to acquire tens of thousands more doses in the coming weeks through a World Health Organization program.

Even if those deliveries materialize, however, it could take several months to administer enough vaccine to bring the outbreak under control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, home to more than 4.5 million Palestinians. Israel is on track to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of March.

The WHO has expressed concern about the inequity between Israel, which is leading one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, and the Palestinian territories. Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war — lands the Palestinians want for their future state.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Kurdish forces lift siege of government enclaves

Kurdish forces in northern Syria ended a weeks-long siege of government-held neighborhoods in two northeastern cities Tuesday, they said, as part of an agreement brokered by Russia.

Under the deal, Syrian troops allowed supplies to enter Kurdish-held areas in the northern province of Aleppo, an opposition activist group said.

The deal to end the sieges by government forces and Kurdish fighters in different parts of the war-torn country’s north came two days after Kurdish fighters shot one person dead during a pro-government demonstration.

Local Kurdish police said they would end the siege on government-held parts of the capital of Hasakah province, which carries the same name, and the city of Qamishli along the border with Turkey.

State institutions still function in Hasakah and Qamishli despite U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters controlling much of the region.

In Aleppo, government forces allowed food and fuel to enter Kurdish-held areas for the first time in weeks as part of the Russian-brokered deal, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

— Associated Press

Man acquitted in Pearl murder moved to 'safe house': Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted in the 2002 beheading of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a government "safe house." Ahmed Saeed Omar Sheikh will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but his wife and children can visit him. The government has been scrambling to keep Sheikh in jail since the Supreme Court order on Thursday upheld his acquittal , angering Pearl's family and Washington.

Iran to release sailors from seized South Korean tanker: Sailors from a South Korean tanker seized in the Persian Gulf by Iran last month are free to leave the country on humanitarian grounds, Iran's state TV said. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said an investigation into the tanker and its captain would continue. Iran says the tanker and its crew were stopped because of the vessel's "environmental pollution," a claim rejected by the vessel's owner. The seizure came ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks amid a U.S. pressure campaign targeting Iran.

China arrests suspects in coronavirus vaccine ring: Chinese police have arrested more than 80 suspected members of a criminal group that was manufacturing and selling fake coronavirus vaccines, including to other countries. The fake vaccines consisted of a simple saline solution, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. China has a long history of vaccine scandals resulting from manufacturing issues and business practices. It has at least seven coronavirus vaccines in the last stage of clinical trials and one that has been approved for domestic use , made by state-owned Sinopharm .