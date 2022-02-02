Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, the chief of Israel’s forces in the occupied West Bank, where the death occurred, declined to speculate. “It would be so stupid of me to try to assume or guess,” he said Wednesday, adding that he was not privy to the probe.
A Palestinian autopsy found that Assad, who had a history of heart problems, had suffered cardiac arrest. Palestinian officials attributed this to his having been manhandled.
Span to be dismantled for Bezos's new yacht
Rotterdam has agreed to temporarily dismantle part of its historic Koningshaven Bridge so that billionaire Jeff Bezos’s 417-foot-long, three-mast yacht can pass through this summer.
The Dutch firm Oceano has been building the vessel for an estimated $500 million in the nearby city of Alblasserdam. Once finished, the Y721 will be the world’s largest sailing yacht. But for the ship to reach the open sea, the bridge known to locals as De Hef, which has a clearance of just over 131 feet, must be partly dismantled.
Although the exact cost has not been determined, Oceano and Bezos will pay it, Dutch broadcaster Rijnmond reported. (Bezos, the founder of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)
Canada's Conservatives oust party leader: Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's Conservative Party, has been ousted after he failed to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in last year's election and angered his party's lawmakers by moving the party to the center. He is the third Conservative leader that Liberal Trudeau has helped bring down. The 73-to-45 no-confidence vote has big implications for the party, which could swing farther right and become more populist.
Afghan Taliban reopens some women's colleges: The Taliban says it has reopened public universities for female students in six of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, a move marking a major concession to international demands. Since the Islamist group seized power in mid-August, the international community has watched to see whether it would impose the same harsh measures as during its 1990s rule, including banning girls from education and women from the workplace.
Turkish strikes target Kurds in Iraq, Syria: Turkish warplanes struck suspected Kurdish insurgent positions in Iraq and Syria in a new aerial offensive that Ankara said was aimed at protecting Turkey's borders from "terrorist threats." The airstrikes killed at least four people, a war monitoring group reported, and drew condemnation from U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State.
Militiamen kill at least 60 refugees in eastern Congo: Militiamen attacked a camp for those fleeing violence in Congo's eastern Ituri province, killing at least 60 people. Fighters with the CODECO militia coalition arrived at the Plaine Savo camp in Djugu and attacked with machetes and other weapons, said the camp's head. Local officials confirmed the account.
