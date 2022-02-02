Canada's Conservatives oust party leader: Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's Conservative Party, has been ousted after he failed to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in last year's election and angered his party's lawmakers by moving the party to the center. He is the third Conservative leader that Liberal Trudeau has helped bring down. The 73-to-45 no-confidence vote has big implications for the party, which could swing farther right and become more populist.