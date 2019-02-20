KASHMIR

India suspends bus line amid Pakistan tensions

India halted a key bus service to the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, cutting the only land route linking the divided Himalayan region, Pakistani and Indian officials said Wednesday.

According to a Pakistani official, Indian authorities suspended the bus service this week without explanation.

The development comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of last week’s deadly suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir targeting paramilitary troops. At least 40 troops were killed in Thursday’s attack, which New Delhi blamed on Islamabad.

Pakistan condemned the attack but cautioned India against accusing Islamabad without an investigation.

The bus service between Muzaffarabad, the capital of the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, and Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, was suspended so suddenly that travelers learned about it only when they went to the terminal. Private cars, motorcycles and other forms of transportation have long been banned.

The bus line, launched in 2005, served to reunite families on separate sides of the heavily militarized “line of control.”

Pakistani and Indian troops also exchanged fire on the border, a Pakistani police official said Wednesday. An Indian army spokesman accused Pakistani forces of initiating the exchange but said there were no casualties.

— Associated Press

ZIMBABWE

New currency moves seek to address crisis

Zimbabwe, without its own currency for a decade, took steps Wednesday to address its worsening economic crisis by allowing its surrogate currency, bond notes, and electronic funds to float freely against other major currencies, abandoning an official but artificial parity with the dollar.

Zimbabwe has not had a local currency since 2009, when it abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar because of hyperinflation that reached 500 billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund. To curb the ruinous inflation, Zimbabwe adopted a multicurrency system dominated by the U.S. dollar.

However, a shortage of cash dollars pushed the government in 2016 to issue a surrogate currency called bond notes, to trade alongside electronic money, or funds electronically deposited into bank accounts.

Most Zimbabweans are paid electronically into their bank accounts, but they cannot easily convert that money into cash to buy groceries and pay bills.

Officially, the government maintained that the bond notes and the electronic money were equal to the U.S. dollar. But both have been devaluing quickly. The crisis has brought higher inflation and shortages of fuel and food.

On Wednesday, the government sought to address the crisis. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Gov. John Mangudya abandoned the parity and announced that banks can now offer market-determined rates to buy cash dollars with the bond notes or through electronic transfers.

Bond notes and electronic funds will be known as a separate currency called Real Time Gross Settlement dollars, or RTGS dollars, Mangudya said. Zimbabwe will continue using other foreign currencies such as the dollar and the South African rand, he said.

Before, most Zimbabweans who were paid their salaries through electronic transfers had to risk jail to change their money into dollars on the black market.

— Associated Press

Turkey seeks life terms for 16 over 2013 protests: Turkey's state-run news agency said prosecutors have charged a prominent philanthropist businessman and 15 others with seeking to overthrow the government by supporting protests in 2013. The Anadolu Agency reported that the prosecutors are seeking life terms for the 16, including businessman Osman Kavala, who has been accused of financing and organizing the protests. He has been in pretrial detention for more than a year. The protests started over an environmental cause but quickly broadened into opposing the government.

Suspect arrested in Paris over anti-Semitic speech: Paris officials said an arrest has been made over hate speech directed at Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut during a Saturday march by "yellow vest" protesters. France, which is home to the world's largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States, has registered an uptick in anti-Semitic acts in recent months.

— From news services