Ayaz Ahmed, an adviser for the mosque who witnessed the attack, told the Guardian that worshipers had just started afternoon prayers, at about 3 p.m. The man was behind the muezzin and then allegedly stabbed him, Ahmed said.

“We all tussled with him, a few hundred people were worshiping at the time. The muezzin has been here for 25 years, calling the prayer five times a day. He is very respected,” he said.

AD

AD

The man was apprehended by worshipers and held until police arrived, according to a statement from the mosque.

Police did not release the man’s name, and a possible motive and affiliation were not known. Police did not label the stabbing a terrorist attack.

Imam Chokri Majouli discounted the possibility that the attack was racially motivated. In an interview posted on social media, the imam said the man often prayed at the mosque and seemed to have a mental illness. He said the man sometimes prayed off to the side while smiling to himself.

— Karla Adam and William Booth

SYRIA

Rebels, Turkish forces battle Syrian troops

Turkish forces and Syrian rebels fought government troops in northwest Syria on Thursday, and Russian warplanes struck back in a sharp escalation of an intense battle over the last rebel bastions, Russian and Turkish officials said.

AD

AD

The Turkish Defense Ministry said two of its soldiers were killed and five wounded in Syrian government airstrikes in Idlib, bringing Turkish military fatalities to 15 this month in the Idlib region. It said more than 50 Syrian soldiers had been killed in retaliation.

Earlier, talks between Moscow and Ankara, which back different sides in Syria’s nine-year war, had failed to reach a compromise to ease the situation and head off a direct confrontation between them in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Syrian troops backed by Russian forces have been battling since December to eradicate the last rebel strongholds in the region.

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Officials to investigate Gantz's failed start-up

Israeli prosecutors Thursday announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the failed start-up of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger, shaking up the final days of what has been a bitter and tumultuous election campaign.

AD

AD

The announcement did not say whether Benny Gantz is a suspect. But it came less than two weeks before the March 2 election and during a campaign in which Gantz’s Blue and White party has painted itself as a scandal-free alternative to Netanyahu, who is to go on trial for graft next month.

After examining documents and other evidence, “the acting state prosecutor has decided to move the subject of the suspicions surrounding the company ‘Fifth Dimension’ to a criminal investigation,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

— Associated Press

91 African migrants missing at sea: A rubber dinghy packed with 91 migrants that set out from Libyan shores in hopes of reaching Europe has apparently gone missing in the Mediterranean, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday.

AD

Sudanese forces clash with protesters: Sudanese security forces used tear gas and batons Thursday to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the reinstatement of army officers dismissed last week for refusing to crack down on demonstrations against former president Omar al-Bashir, witnesses said. At least 17 people were wounded, a doctors' committee linked to the opposition said in a statement.