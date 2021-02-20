They said the U.S. company Sallyport has its headquarters within the air base and has 46 personnel there contracted to provide base services to support Iraq’s F-16 program.

The attack comes days after more than a dozen rockets targeted coalition forces outside Irbil international airport in the Kurdish-controlled region of northern Iraq. That attack left one coalition contractor dead and nine injured.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Poultry workers contract avian flu

Russia said it found the world’s first cases of H5N8 avian influenza in humans, though the virus isn’t yet spreading between people.

Authorities have sent information on the seven cases detected in workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia to the World Health Organization, Anna Popova, the country’s public-health chief, said in televised comments on Saturday.

“It is not transmitted from person to person. But only time will tell how soon future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier,” she said.

The affected workers at the poultry farm, where an outbreak among birds was reported in December, had mild cases and have recovered, Popova said.

— Bloomberg News

Italian authorities rescue 47 migrants from capsized boat: Italy's coast guard and border police motorboats rescued 47 migrants whose small wooden boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea south of a tiny Italian island early Saturday. The coast guard said in a statement that migrants were being transferred to the Italian vessels when the boat overturned some 15 miles south of Lampedusa island.

Bomb attacks rock Kabul, kill at least 5: Three bomb attacks Saturday in the Afghan capital, Kabul, left at least five people dead and two others wounded, a police official said, amid a surge in violence in the war-torn country. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said two explosions caused by sticky bombs attached to vehicles took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle exploded about two hours later. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Flooding forces 1,300 out of homes in Jakarta: Severe flooding across several areas in the Indonesian capital forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes, with the country's meteorology agency warning that the conditions were set to continue for the next week. Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people, after floodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas. No casualties had been reported.

Italy, Pope mark one year of coronavirus: Pope Francis and Italy's president marked a newly established annual day to honor doctors, nurses and other health-care workers, exactly one year after the nation's first known native case of covid-19 emerged. In a message to honor those caring for covid-19 patients, Frances hailed the "generous involvement, at times heroic, of the profession lived as mission." Italy has seen more than 95,000 known dead, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.