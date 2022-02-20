He did not say how he knew that Nigerian forces carried out the attack. Niger’s state television also said it was carried out by Nigerian forces, without providing evidence.

“As a matter of policy, the Nigerian air force does not make any incursions into areas outside Nigeria’s territorial boundaries. That’s our policy,” army Maj. Gen. Jimmy Akpor, Nigeria’s director of defense information, said. He said an investigation was underway.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders, which cared for some of the wounded, confirmed the strike. It said that 12 people died, including four children. Local inhabitants told DWB that Nigerian forces were pursuing targets who had fled a border town.

Bennett criticizes possible Iran deal

Israel’s prime minister on Sunday criticized an emerging deal over Iran’s nuclear program, saying it would be weaker than a previous agreement and would create a “more violent, more volatile Middle East.”

World powers have been negotiating in Vienna in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was left in tatters after the Trump administration, goaded by Israel, withdrew.

The original deal granted Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Israel vehemently opposed that accord and has urged negotiators to take a hard line against Iran in the current round of talks.

In a speech to Jewish American leaders Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Iran has used the interim period to march ahead with its enrichment of uranium to levels approaching weapons grade.

He also noted the 10-year limits on enrichment and other key aspects of Iran’s nuclear program in the original deal are set to be lifted in 2025.

That “leaves Iran with a fast track to military-grade enrichment,” Bennett told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

In the meantime, he said that lifting sanctions right away will deliver billions of dollars to Iran to spend on hostile proxy groups along Israel’s borders.

“For Israel and all the stability-seeking forces in the Middle East — the emerging deal as it seems is highly likely to create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” he said.

Body found on burning Greek ferry: Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew to safety from a blaze that broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia early on Friday. The dead man was found in the cabin of a truck in the ship's hold.

Thousands rally for Zimbabwe opposition activist: Zimbabwe's leading opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa, drew thousands of cheering supporters on Sunday to his first political rally since forming a new party weeks ago, as the country gears up for elections that have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nelson Chamisa formed the Citizens Coalition for Change party in January, making a break from the country's longtime opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change. The 44-year-old lawyer and pastor lost a disputed presidential election in 2018 to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the country's Constitutional Court threw out his challenge to the result.

Hong Kong weighs new coronavirus controls: Stringent anti-virus controls that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections, the territory's top health official said Sunday, as 14 deaths and more than 6,000 new cases were reported. Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking on a radio program, gave no details of possible new restrictions and called on the public to stay at home. Hong Kong already is operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began. They also prohibit gatherings of more than two households.