RUSSIA

Top U.S. investor charged with fraud

Russian state prosecutors on Thursday formally charged top U.S. investor Michael Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group, with fraud, hours before Washington accused Moscow of denying access to him.

Calvey was detained last week with three other executives from his fund after investigators accused him and others of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($38.17 million). Calvey denies the allegations, saying the case is being used to apply pressure on him in a business dispute over a Russian bank in which he is a shareholder.

Hours after he was charged, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Russia was denying its diplomats access to Calvey. It said it had asked to visit him multiple times but had not been granted access.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that “all the circumstances of the case will be taken into account when the legal hearings take place soon,” according to Russian news agencies.

— Reuters

HAITI

Americans caught with weapons return home

The U.S. State Department said several men arrested in Haiti with a cache of weaponry at a time of violent demonstrations have been returned to the United States before a scheduled court hearing in the Caribbean nation.

The department said the return was coordinated with Haitian authorities, but a spokesman for Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant told Radio Vision 2000 on Thursday that he was not aware of the men’s departure and demanded an immediate explanation from the justice minister.

Five U.S. citizens were among eight men arrested Sunday while carrying automatic weapons and other arms and driving in cars without license plates. A police spokesman said earlier that the men told police they were on a “mission” but refused to say anything else except that they would call their unidentified bosses.

Prosecutors had said the men would appear in court on Wednesday. Instead, they were taken to the airport. One of the men is a Haitian citizen and apparently was not returned.

The arrests came after more than a week of violent protests in which Haitians demanded the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse amid rising inflation and allegations of corruption.

— Associated Press

900 dead in Madagascar measles epidemic, WHO says: The World Health Organization said an epidemic of measles in Madagascar has caused more than 900 deaths. According to WHO figures, there have been more than 68,000 cases of the disease since the outbreak began in September. The epidemic is blamed on a low immunization rate for measles across the island nation over a period of many years, according to a WHO spokesman.

Quake hits Japan's Hokkaido island: A strong earthquake shook a wide area of Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries. The quake hit at a depth of about 19 miles and measured 5.8 in magnitude, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Public broadcaster NHK warned about possible landslides. The same area was hit by a 6.7-magnitude quake in September that triggered dozens of landslides and killed more than 40 people.

Kazakh president fires government: Kazakhstan's president fired the government over what he called its failure to raise living standards in the Central Asian nation and diversify away from oil and gas. Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled since the country became independent after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, said he will soon propose measures to "strengthen social welfare and raise people's quality of life." The announcement follows protests by Kazakh women calling for more financial support for children and safer housing.

Torrential rains, flash floods kill 26 in Pakistan: Torrential rains lashed several cities in Pakistan, triggering flash floods and leaving at least 26 dead across the country, many swept away by the waters or killed when their roofs collapsed, authorities said. Every year, many cities and towns in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning.

— From news services