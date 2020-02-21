What’s at stake is whether leaders are ready to put their money where their mouths are when it comes to European policy ambitions. At the same time, amid poor economic growth, they cannot afford to give the impression to their home audiences that they are being free with taxpayers’ cash.

It was not clear exactly when a new summit would be set.

Beyond the problems of reconciling rich and poorer member states, the departure of Britain at the beginning of the month, which was a big contributor to the E.U. coffers, also made things tougher.

What are known as the “Frugal Four” of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, and a few others, believe that the E.U.’s 2021-2027 budget, which is meant to fund ambitious climate change and digital economy policies, should amount to 1 percent of the ­27-nation trading bloc’s gross national income.

On the other hand, many of the poorer member states and the European Parliament wanted to stick with a bigger budget of 1.3 percent.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Rein in Syrian forces, Erdogan tells Putin

Turkey’s president urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Friday to “restrain” the Syrian government and halt the humanitarian crisis unfolding in northwestern Syria as Damascus wages a military offensive against the last rebel stronghold in the country.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for full implementation of a 2018 Turkish-Russian cease-fire agreement for Idlib province, which collapsed after the Russia-backed Syrian government advance, Erdogan’s office said.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to “all agreements,” Erdogan’s office said, but did not elaborate.

Putin expressed “serious concern with continuing aggressive actions by extremist groups [in Idlib],” the Kremlin said in a statement. “The necessity of unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria was underlined.”

The offensive has tested ties between Turkey and Russia, which had been working together closely despite backing opposing sides in the Syrian war.

— Associated Press

Trudeau decries rail blockades: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the barricades blocking rail service in Canada have to come down and court injunctions must be obeyed. Protesters have set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity with foes of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in British Columbia. Trudeau said people can't get to work and some have lost jobs.