In 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, leading Iran to back away from many of its terms.
Grossi offered few specifics of the agreement reached with Iranian leaders. He said that the number of inspectors on the ground would remain the same but that “what changes is the type of activity” the agency was able to carry out, without elaborating.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the IAEA would be prevented from accessing footage from its cameras at nuclear sites.
7 poll workers killed as Niger votes in presidential runoff: Seven poll workers were killed in the second round of Niger's presidential election when their vehicle struck a land mine, an official said, marring a day meant to usher in the West African nation's first democratic transition of power. Niger is a frequent target of Islamist militant attacks. The election winner will succeed President Mahamadou Issoufou, who is stepping down after two terms, as per the constitution.
Sudan floats currency: Sudan took the expected step of floating its currency, meaning it will fluctuate according to supply and demand, meeting a demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy. It is the boldest economic measure taken by the military-civilian government that has ruled the country after an uprising overthrew autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has since been on a fragile path to democracy.
Libyan minister survives attack: The interior minister of Libya's U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade. The incident comes as the western-based government prepares to make way for an interim government selected in a U.N.-led process aimed at unifying Libya's warring western and eastern administrations, which have split the country since 2014.
