

Politicians, journalists slam Pakistan’s cybercrimes law: Pakistan’s political opposition and journalist community Monday rejected a tough new cybercrimes law approved by the country’s president that enhances jail terms for social media users convicted of disseminating “fake news.” The development came a day after President Arif Alvi approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, enhancing jail terms from three to five years for people convicted of spreading “fake news” on social media. Suspects arrested under the law will not be entitled to bail during trial. The legislation takes effect immediately.

Mount Etna erupts in Italy: Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet, sending up a 7.5-mile high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily. The lava flow from Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, was centered on the crater on the mountain’s southeast slope, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage on the inhabited towns ringing the slopes of the volcano, which is popular with hikers, skiers and other tourists.

Slovakia honors slain journalist, fiancee: Slovakia marked on Monday the anniversary of the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee by unveiling a monument to honor them at a central square in the capital of Bratislava. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were shot dead at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, on Feb. 21, 2018. Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed. The killings prompted major street protests and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse.

Search expanded in Greek ferry fire: Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day. The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued.