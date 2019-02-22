GERMANY

Coverup denied in '16 holiday market attack

The German government pledged Friday to investigate the deportation of a Tunisian man shortly after the deadly 2016 truck rampage in a Berlin Christmas market, but denied media reports that authorities had tried to cover up his possible involvement in the attack.

The German weekly Focus reported Friday that Bilel Ben Ammar was arrested days after the attack and deported to Tunisia a month later, despite his contacts with the attacker.

Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri killed 12 people in the market attack, which was later claimed by the Islamic State. Amri fled, dying in a shootout with police in Italy days after the attack. Ben Ammar’s whereabouts are unknown.

German Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has ordered a probe into the circumstances of the deportation, which he learned about only Friday.

ALGERIA

Thousands protest leader's reelection bid

Thousands of Algerians took to the streets in several towns Friday to denounce ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.

Security was tight in the capital, Algiers, where thousands of protesters headed to Martyrs’ Square in the city center. The crowd of mostly young people shouted slogans like “No fifth term!” and “No to corruption!”

Demonstrations are rare in Algiers, where police usually prevent such gatherings.

Bouteflika, 81, announced this month that he plans to seek a new term in the April 18 presidential election despite serious questions over his fitness for office after a 2013 stroke left him largely infirm. He has been seen in public only a few times a year during his fourth term.

Yet many Algerians would probably vote for Bouteflika again, fearing that his departure could lead to instability.

GAZA STRIP

Protester reported slain by Israeli fire

Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian teenager and wounded about 40 others at a protest attended by thousands on the Gaza Strip border Friday, Gaza health officials said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 15-year-old boy died at a hospital after being hit by Israeli gunfire. Israel’s military said it was acting against rioters, some of whom tried throwing explosives into Israel from Gaza, which is controlled by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

About 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since weekly border protests began in March 2018, and thousands more wounded. One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper.

Dubbed the Great March of Return, the protests call for the right to return to lands from which Palestinian ancestors fled or were forced to flee in 1948 during Israel’s founding.

Medellin razes Pablo Escobar's home: A six-floor apartment building in Medellin, Colombia, that Pablo Escobar once called home was demolished in a ceremony that officials hope will dampen some of the fervor for the notorious drug lord's criminal life and instead showcase the city's rebirth. The building will be replaced by a park honoring the thousands of victims killed by Escobar's army of assassins during the Medellin cartel's heyday in the 1980s and 1990s. Escobar was killed in December 1993 in a joint Colombia-U.S. operation.

Pole allegedly toppled statue of priest accused of abuse: Polish prosecutors said they have charged the first of three men who pulled down a statue of a prominent Solidarity-era priest amid allegations that he sexually abused minors. The man was charged with disrespectful treatment of a monument and with damaging it, Gdansk regional prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. The two other men were expected to hear the same charges in the toppling of the statue of the late Monsignor Henryk Jankowski.

Slaughterhouse worker kicked by dead cow, police say: Police in southern Germany said a slaughterhouse worker suffered serious injuries after being kicked in the face by a dead cow. In a statement, police said the cow was "killed according to regulations" at an abattoir in Aalen and then hung from a meat hook for processing. Police said the carcass then kicked the man in the face, apparently because of a nerve impulse that experts say isn't uncommon.

