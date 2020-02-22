Full control of the highway known as the M5 by government forces this month marked one of the biggest prizes for President Bashar al-Assad in the nearly nine-year conflict. Its opening cuts the trip between Damascus and Aleppo by about 56 miles compared to the desert road in use in recent years, state news agency SANA said.

The 280-mile highway starts in southern Syria, near the border with Jordan, and links the country’s four largest cities and population centers, Damascus, Homs, Hama and Aleppo, cutting through Idlib province.

Syrian government forces have been on the offensive in Idlib and parts of Aleppo province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country, since early December. The Russian-backed offensive has displaced more than 900,000 people.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Revolutionary Guard ahead in vote tally

Candidates affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps looked on course to win a parliamentary majority Saturday, reportedly leading in the race in Tehran and across the country after a vote stacked in favor of loyalists to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Interior Ministry said a list of candidates affiliated with the Guard led in the capital. An unofficial tally by Reuters shows hard-liners have so far won about 178 seats in the 290-seat parliament, independents 43 and moderates 17.

In constituencies where candidates failed to get 20 percent of votes cast Friday, a runoff will be held in April.

— Reuters

French-based Catholic charity says founder abused women: A respected Catholic figure who helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over half a century sexually abused at least six women, a report produced for his French-based charity, L'Arche International, has found. The report said there was evidence to show that Jean Vanier engaged in "manipulative sexual relationships" from 1970 to 2005, usually with a "psychological hold" over the alleged victims. Vanier, a Canadian, died last year at age 90.

Egypt extends detention of Sissi critic: Egyptian prosecutors extended by 15 more days the detention of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and vocal critic of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, Zaki's lawyer said. The 28-year-old Egyptian, a student at the University of Bologna in Italy, was detained after he arrived in Cairo this month for a visit home and is being investigated for disseminating false news and calling for unauthorized protests. Zaki has denied the allegations and claims he has been tortured during interrogations.

Togo voters expected to extend Gnassingbé's tenure: Togolese citizens voted Saturday in a presidential election expected to extend Faure Gnassingbé's 15 years in office and his family's more than half a century in power. Many in the West African country of 8 million say they are fed up with the dynasty of Gnassingbé and his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who seized power in a 1967 coup, but the family has fended off challenges, including protests that were met with deadly force in 2005 and 2017. Provisional results are expected Friday.

Post-Brexit U.K. to revert to blue passports: The United Kingdom is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning to traditional British blue — but the documents will be made in the E.U. The British government said Saturday that passports in the "iconic" navy color, used between 1921 and 1988, will be issued starting next month. People with the burgundy passports can use them until they expire.