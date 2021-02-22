The ban on travel between regions was introduced just before Christmas and had been due to expire Feb. 25, but officials fear that a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new surge in cases, driven by the variant first identified in Britain.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s new cabinet also extended restrictions on visiting family and friends, with no more than two adults allowed into another person’s home at the same time.

Although the daily covid-19 cases have fallen from about 40,000 in mid-November to less than 15,000, the infection rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — has edged up in some areas, and there are several hundred deaths from covid-19 each day. Italy’s death toll stands at more than 95,990, the second-highest in Europe after Britain.

Italy has administered 3.5 million coronavirus vaccine shots, including second shots. In all, it has received 4.69 million shots from manufacturers.

— Reuters

GERMANY

Former Nazi guard agrees to be questioned

A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from Tennessee has agreed to be questioned by German prosecutors as they reexamine whether there is enough evidence to bring charges, authorities said Monday.

Friedrich Karl Berger arrived Saturday in Frankfurt on a special flight after being ordered deported to his native Germany by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered him deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

The court found that Berger, who had been living in the United States since 1959, had served at a camp in Meppen, Germany, that was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg.

It said that during the 1945 winter, prisoners in Meppen were held in “atrocious” conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labor, working “to the point of exhaustion and death.”

Berger admitted to U.S. investigators that he served in Meppen as a guard for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings. The Memphis court found, however, that he had helped guard prisoners during a forced evacuation that claimed the lives of 70 people.

Berger is being investigated under a precedent established in 2011 with the conviction of former Ohio autoworker John Demjanjuk as an accessory to murder on allegations that he served as a guard at the Sobibor camp in German-occupied Poland.

— Associated Press

Rockets target U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Three rockets were fired at Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone but caused no casualties, Iraq's army said. Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target. Two Iraqi security officials said one rocket fell within the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy complex and another fell in a residential neighborhood outside the Green Zone. No one asserted responsibility for the attack. It was the third attack to target the U.S. presence in Iraq in a week.

Over 150 migrants freed in Libyan raid on traffickers: Authorities in Libya said they raided a secret prison in a southeastern city used by human traffickers and freed at least 156 African migrants, including 15 women and five children. Security forces arrested at least six traffickers, authorities said. Refugees and migrants face many perils in conflict-stricken Libya, which has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing to Europe.

Uganda's Wine withdraws challenge to election results: Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine said he will withdraw a legal petition that sought to overturn the victory of President Yoweri Museveni in last month's election. Wine said he has instructed his attorneys to start the process even though Uganda's top court is set to begin hearing evidence after receiving affidavits in the case. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, charged that Uganda's courts are filled with "yes men" appointed by Museveni and that he did not expect a fair decision from the judicial panel.