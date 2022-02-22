The inquiry is intended to cover all abuse and is not limited to investigating only cases in a certain time-period.

Second-largest lake in country is drying up

Iraq’s Razzaza Lake was once a tourist attraction known for its beautiful scenery and an abundance of fish that locals depended on. Now dead fish litter its shores and the once-fertile lands around it have turned into a barren desert.

One of Iraq’s largest lakes, the man-made Razzaza is seeing a significant decline in water levels and has been hit by pollution and high salinity.

The lake is the latest victim of a water crisis in Iraq. Upstream dams in Turkey, Syria and Iran have shrunk the country’s rivers and their tributaries, seasonal rainfall has dropped and infrastructure has fallen into disrepair.

Israeli troops kill boy, 14, in West Bank: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber. The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel. The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars. "The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects," its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid.

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert: A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan's eastern desert. The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as "desert kites," or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter. Such traps consist of two or more long stone walls converging toward an enclosure and are found scattered across the deserts of the Middle East. The proximity of the site to the traps suggests that the inhabitants were specialized hunters and that the traps were "the center of their cultural, economic and even symbolic life in this marginal zone," the statement said.