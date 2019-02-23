TURKEY

Erdogan insists on control of safe zone

Any safe zone along Turkey’s border with Syria must be under Turkish control, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview Saturday with broadcaster CNN Turk.

“If there is to be a safe zone along our border, then it must be under our control. Because that is my border,” Erdogan said.

He was speaking after a senior U.S. administration official said Washington would leave about 400 U.S. troops in Syria, a reversal by President Trump that could pave the way for U.S. allies to keep troops there.

Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria in December after saying they had defeated the Islamic State, a decision criticized by allies and U.S. lawmakers. He reportedly was persuaded on Thursday that about 200 U.S. troops should join what is expected to be a total commitment of 800 to 1,500 troops from European allies to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

Ankara regards the Kurdish YPG militia, which controls that region and has been a key U.S. ally against Islamic State, as a terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily against the YPG east of the Euphrates River, where the safe zone is planned.

— Reuters

INDIA

Police arrest hundreds of Kashmir activists

Police have arrested at least 300 activists seeking the end of Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, officials said, escalating fears among already wary residents that a sweeping crackdown could touch off renewed anti-India protests and clashes.

The crackdown comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan following the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy by a Kashmiri militant. Forty Indian soldiers died in the attack, the worst against Indian government forces in Kashmir’s history.

Police said Saturday that they went to neighborhoods overnight and rounded up top leaders and activists of mainly Jamaat-e-Islami, a political-religious group that espouses the right to self-determination for Kashmir, a Himalayan territory divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety. The raids and arrests continued on Saturday.

— Associated Press

SAUDI ARABIA

Princess named ambassador to U.S.

Saudi Arabia has appointed a princess as the kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, the first woman to hold that role. Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan is the daughter of Bandar bin Sultan, who served as Saudi ambassador to the United States from 1983 to 2005.

She replaces Prince Khalid bin Salman, who has been ambassador to Washington since 2017. He will return to Riyadh as deputy defense minister. His older brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is defense minister.

Reema had a career in the private sector before joining the Saudi kingdom’s sports authority, where she has championed women’s participation in sports and focused on increasing female empowerment.

— Reuters

Sudan's president names new prime minister: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has announced a new prime minister, a day after declaring a year-long state of emergency amid protests calling for his resignation. In a statement by his office, Bashir announced the appointment of Mohammed Tahir Ayala as prime minister, part of a major cabinet reshuffle that disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers.

Netanyahu defends alliance with ultranationalists: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defending his partnership with a small ultranationalist party despite local and international condemnation. In a tweet, Netanyahu called the criticism, which also came from pro-Israel Jewish organizations in the United States, "hypocrisy and double standards." Last week, his Likud party formed a partnership with a smaller merged party that includes members of Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power. The faction embraces ideas of the late Meir Kahane, an ultranationalist American Israeli rabbi who wanted a Jewish theocracy and advocated the forced removal of Palestinians.

Iceland to continue hunting whales for 5 years: Iceland's whaling industry will be allowed to keep hunting whales for at least another five years, killing up to 2,130 baleen whales under a new quota issued by the government. While many Icelanders support whale hunting, a growing number of business executives and politicians are against it because of the North Atlantic island nation's dependence on tourism.

— From news services