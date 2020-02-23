Voters had limited options on Friday’s ballot, as more than 7,000 potential candidates — most of them reformists and moderates — had been disqualified.

Iran’s hard-liners won all 30 parliamentary seats in Tehran, state TV reported Sunday.

Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials had urged people to cast their ballots Friday as a show of resistance in the face of U.S. sanctions.

The elections took place under the threat of a new coronavirus thought to have originated in China. Iran reported its first cases and deaths from the virus two days before the polls.

Several crises have beset Iran in the past year, including anti-government demonstrations sparked by a rise in prices. There were also protests after the accidental downing of a passenger jet by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps amid heightened tensions with the United States in January.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Exit polls: Merkel party, far right dip in state vote

The center-left Social Democrats won the most votes in the Hamburg state election on Sunday, according to exit polls, followed by the Green party.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats appeared to lose badly, receiving its weakest results in Hamburg — which is Germany’s second-biggest city and its own state — in seven decades.

In what would be a major upset, the far-right Alternative for Germany — which has been especially successful in state elections in eastern Germany — appears not to have received the 5 percent of the vote needed to get into the state assembly. It netted between 4.7 percent and 4.8 percent of the vote, down from 6.1 percent in 2015, according to exit polls released by German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

The Social Democrats received 38 percent of the vote, down from 45.6 percent in 2015 but still the winner. The Greens almost doubled their result to 25.5 percent. The Christian Democrats received 11 percent, down from 15.9 percent.

The election comes at a time of political turmoil in Germany. On Wednesday, nine people were killed by an immigrant-hating gunman in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau. It was Germany’s third deadly far-right attack in months and came at a time when the AfD has become the nation’s first party in decades to establish itself as a major force on the extreme right.

Earlier this month, a controversial vote in Thuringia in which the state governor was elected with the votes of AfD — and the Christian Democrats’ voting with far-right colleagues — appalled left-leaning parties and many in the mainstream center-right camp. Partnering with the far-right has been a political taboo since after World War II.

Final official results were expected Monday night.

— Associated Press

9 dead in Turkey after quake along border with Iran: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake killed nine people in eastern Turkey on Sunday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. The quake centered just east across the border in neighboring Iran. The health minister said at least 37 people were injured. Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency said at least 75 people were injured inside Iran, and six were hospitalized. A second earthquake — also 5.7-magnitude — later struck in the same area in Iran, according to the country's seismology center. It was not clear whether that quake caused further damage or casualties.

Haitian police exchange fire with troops: Off-duty police officers and their supporters exchanged fire for nearly two hours with members of the newly reconstituted Haitian army in front of the national palace in Port-au-Prince, in a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions. At least three men were taken to a hospital with wounds to the legs and feet. Uniformed police officers said the wounded men were fellow officers. It was not clear which side began firing first. The army was disbanded in 1995 after the fall of a dictatorship that used soldiers to repress domestic opponents. President Jovenel Moïse re-formed the army in 2017.

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it foiled attack by Houthis: Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen foiled an "imminent terrorist" attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the coalition said. The forces destroyed an unmanned boat laden with explosives that was launched from Hodeida province in western Yemen, a coalition spokesman said, without identifying the targets. There was no confirmation from the Houthi movement, which has been battling the coalition since 2015 in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran.