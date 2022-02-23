Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal was taking shape in Vienna to revive the pact, abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

Protesting fishermen end blockade of port

Fishermen protesting lack of access to some waters ended a 34-hour-long blockade of Karachi port, Pakistan’s busiest, on Wednesday night after talks with the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on maritime affairs told Reuters.

The fishermen had blockaded the port in Pakistan’s business capital Tuesday, assembling trawlers across the main channel to halt shipping in and out.

Karachi handles much of the country’s trade in commodities and vehicles. The government said Wednesday that it was negotiating with the protesters.

Mahmood Maulvi, Khan’s adviser on maritime affairs, said the port’s channel had been reopened and normal sea traffic resumed.

Covid-positive queen speaks to prime minister: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday as she continued to carry out official duties days after testing positive for the coronavirus, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild symptoms but was expected to carry on with light duties, an indication that the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell.

Forces kill 10 insurgents in Baluchistan, Pakistan says: Security forces in Pakistan's volatile southwest raided a militant hideout Wednesday, triggering an intense firefight that killed 10 insurgents, the military said. The operation took place in Hoshab, a remote district in Baluchistan province, the military said in a statement. It said the militants were involved in recent attacks on security forces. The slain insurgents were believed to be from the Baluchistan Liberation Army, designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019.

U.K. man hands over Cyprus church icon taken by his father: An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned Wednesday to the island's Orthodox Church by the officer's son to reunite it with those "who really appreciate what it stands for." A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva's Villa Moynier. The Royal Air Force officer took the icon back to Britain, where his son said it remained locked "in a box for years." The son, who wished to remain anonymous, said he thought its return would be "best for all concerned."