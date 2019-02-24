NIGERIA

Election violence kills dozens, observers say

As many as 39 people have been killed in election violence in Nigeria, civil society groups said Sunday, as the country awaits the results of voting in what is forecast to be its tightest election since the end of military rule in 1999.

The number of deaths reported was below the final death tolls in previous elections in Africa’s most populous country, but in the past, most unrest has taken place after results were announced. Voting took place Saturday, with some polling stations staying open Sunday and results not expected for several days.

A credible and relatively calm poll would open a new chapter in the checkered political history of Nigeria, where nearly six decades of independence have been tarnished by military coups, endemic corruption and secessionist movements.

President Muhammadu Buhari, 76, a former military ruler who is seeking a second term on an anti-corruption platform, faces Atiku Abubakar, 72, a former vice president who has promised to expand the role of the private sector.

The election was postponed the previous Saturday hours before it was to begin, with authorities citing logistics. Seventy-three million eligible voters chose from a pool of over 70 presidential candidates, but only those from the two main parties are seen as having a chance. The contest between Buhari and Abubakar hinges on revamping an economy struggling to recover from its first recession in 25 years, which it slipped into in 2016 and emerged from in 2017.

— Reuters

BANGLADESH

Hijacking of flight foiled; suspect killed

A flight bound for Dubai from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, made an emergency landing Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a man attempted to hijack the plane, officials said.

The Bangladeshi man asked to speak to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before dying from injuries suffered in an exchange of gunfire with military commandos, officials said.

The flight, operated by state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines, took off from Dhaka at 4:35 p.m. for the trip to Dubai via Chittagong. The pilot made the emergency landing in Chittagong about 40 minutes later, after a crew member reported “suspicious behavior” by the man, said an official with the Bangladeshi military’s interservice public affairs office.

All 143 passengers and seven crew members aboard the Boeing 737-800 were safely evacuated, Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman said at a news conference.

The commandos fired at the suspect after he shot at them when asked to surrender, army Maj. Gen. Matiur Rahman told reporters, according to ATN TV news. He said the suspect was carrying a pistol.

The suspect appeared to be “mentally imbalanced,” said Air Vice Marshal M. Naim Hassan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority. “I am saying this because of his behavior. He wanted to talk to the prime minister.”

— Associated Press

Mine left by Islamic State kills 20 in Syria: A land mine struck a van packed with workers in eastern Syria, killing more than 20, the official Syrian Arab News Agency said. It said the blast, near the central town of Salamiyeh, was caused by explosives left behind by the Islamic State when the militant group controlled the area. The group has been driven out of virtually all the territory it once held in Syria and neighboring Iraq, but large areas have yet to be cleared of the bombs and booby traps its fighters left behind. U.S.-backed Syrian forces have cornered the remaining Islamic State fighters in a small area near the Iraqi border.

Iran releases French national held for nearly four months: Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency said the country has released a French business executive detained for nearly four months. The report quotes an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that Iran has released Nelly Erin-Cambervelle, 59, a business executive from Martinique who was in jail after being accused of entering the country illegally. The spokesman said the woman was released "in recent days," according to the report.

Five dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir: Three rebels, a counterinsurgency police officer and a soldier were killed during a gun battle in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said, as shops and businesses shut down to protest an ongoing crackdown against activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region. The crackdown comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Feb. 14 suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy by a local Kashmiri militant. Forty Indian soldiers were killed. India blamed the attack on Pakistan.

— From news services