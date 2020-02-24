Demonstrators have set up blockades in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, which crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation oppose the work on their traditional territory, despite support from its elected council.

Via Rail, Canada’s passenger train service, said last week that it was temporarily laying off 1,000 employees because of the continued halt in service on Canadian National Railway’s tracks in eastern Canada caused by the blockades. CN Rail also announced 450 temporary layoffs.

The crisis is daily stranding goods worth an estimated 425 million Canadian dollars ($340 million), according to the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters trade group.

— Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

U.N. council reaffirms two-state commitment

The U.N. Security Council on Monday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This was the first Security Council press statement on the issue since President Trump unveiled a plan three weeks ago to resolve the decades-old conflict. His plan sided with Israel on most of the conflict’s main sticking points, and the Palestinians rejected it outright.

The U.N. statement was approved by all 15 council members, including the United States, and made no mention of Trump’s plan. It also did not directly address Palestinian demands for an independent state that would include all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war — and the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from those areas.

But the statement did voice the council’s support for a two-state solution “recalling previous relevant U.N. resolutions, and in accordance with international law.” The statement was drafted by Belgium, which holds the council presidency this month.

Past resolutions have called for a two-state solution based on 1967 lines, and the United Nations has repeatedly called Israeli settlements illegal.

The statement came amid two days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. There were no reports of civilian casualties on either side.

— Associated Press

Dozens injured when car plows into crowd in Germany: A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd at a Carnival parade in a small town in central Germany, injuring about 30 people, including children, officials said. The driver, a 29-year-old German national, was arrested at the scene in Volkmarsen near Kassel, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin, prosecutors said. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide. Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, according to the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

Soldier died of wounds after shootout with police, Haiti says: The Haitian Defense Ministry said a soldier died of wounds suffered during an exchange of gunfire with police officers protesting outside army headquarters. Police officers exchanged gunfire for hours Sunday with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace in Port-au-Prince, in an escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions. The protests began this month after a half-dozen officers were fired over their attempt to unionize.

Togo's president wins 4th term: Togo's electoral commission said the president has easily won a fourth term, extending the grip his family has had on power since 1967, while the opposition alleged fraud. The commission said Faure Gnassingbé received 72 percent of the vote in preliminary results. The West African nation's constitutional court will make the final, official announcement. Gnassingbé enacted a law last year that limits presidents to two five-year terms. However, the law was not retroactive, so his previous three terms are not counted.