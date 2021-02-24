The move came two days after the E.U.’s foreign ministers sanctioned 19 Venezuelan officials, freezing their assets and banning them from traveling to the bloc, citing the deteriorating situation in Venezuela after the December 2020 elections. The main opposition parties boycotted the elections.

So far, the E.U. has sanctioned 55 Venezuelan officials.

It is the second time in almost eight months that Brilhante Pedrosa has been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave. The measures both times have been related to sanctions imposed by the E.U. on officials and allies of Maduro.

In June, Brilhante Pedrosa was able to remain in Venezuela after the E.U.’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Arreaza agreed on the need to maintain a framework of diplomatic relations so the parties “can facilitate the paths of political dialogue.”

Venezuela is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to two decades of socialist governments that have bankrupted the oil-rich country.

— Associated Press

ECUADOR

Inmate death toll in prison riots rises to 79

The number of inmates who have died in riots at prisons in Ecuador this week increased to 79 on Wednesday after authorities regained control of the facilities.

Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons, in three cities, after apparently coordinated fights broke out in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership within the detention centers. Authorities have said the clashes, which began Monday night, were precipitated by a search for weapons carried out at the facilities.

The agency responsible for the prisons said 37 inmates died in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil, 34 in the southern city of Cuenca and eight in the central city of Latacunga.

Deadly prison riots have occurred relatively frequently in recent years in Ecuador. The country’s prisons were designed for about 27,000 inmates but house about 38,000.

— Associated Press

U.N. says 41 migrants drown in Mediterranean: At least 41 people drowned over the weekend when their boat capsized in the central Mediterranean, the United Nations said Wednesday, the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The U.N. migration and refugee agencies said the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on Feb. 18. The shipwreck occurred two days later. About 160 Europe-bound migrants have died along the central Mediterranean migration route this year, the agencies said.

Suspected Islamist rebels kill 10 in Nigeria: At least 10 people were killed and about 60 injured in an attack by suspected Islamist rebels in the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials said. Residents said the assault lasted for hours. No group asserted responsibility for the attack, but it is suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, the Islamist rebel group that has been waging an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria for more than 10 years.

Suspected Islamist attacks kill a dozen in Congo: Assailants killed a dozen people in two attacks in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, the army and a local rights group said, blaming an Islamist militia. President Félix Tshisekedi has said he wants to end decades of unrest in the mineral-rich east, but killings there have more than doubled in the past year, according to the United Nations. In late 2019, Congo's army began a campaign to eliminate the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan militia that has been operating in the country since the 1990s. The ADF responded with massacres of civilians.