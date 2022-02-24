“Non-governmental organizations must be prevented from accessing external funds . . . and we will do that,” Saied said, adding that the change was needed to stop foreign interference in the country.
Last summer Saied suspended the elected parliament and assumed executive power before brushing aside the constitution to say he will rule by decree during an interim period.
This month, he also moved against the country’s judiciary, seen as the last significant Tunisian institution of state still able to act as a check on his power, by dissolving the top judicial council.
— Reuters
Court rejects house arrest for ex-president
Honduras’s Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday denied the appeal of former president Juan Orlando Hernández to be held under house arrest during his extradition process.
Hernández was arrested Feb. 15 at the request of U.S. authorities. He faces charges of drug trafficking, using weapons for drug trafficking and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking.
A judge ruled Feb. 16 that Hernández be held at a National Police special forces base in the capital pending the outcome of the extradition process.
The judge handling his case denied his attorneys’ request for house arrest last week and scheduled a court session March 16 to hear evidence supporting the U.S. charges.
But his attorneys appealed, and Thursday the full Supreme Court of Justice convened and voted 14 to 1 to deny his appeal for home confinement.
U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández in recent years of funding his political rise with profits from drug traffickers in exchange for protecting their shipments.
Hernández has vehemently denied the accusations. He said traffickers he helped capture and extradite are seeking revenge by making up stories.
— Associated Press