CUBA

New socialist charter ratified, officials say

Cubans have overwhelmingly ratified a new constitution, the national electoral commission said. The charter enshrines the one-party socialist system as irrevocable while instituting modest economic and social changes.

Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, president of the commission, said Monday that preliminary results showed that 84.4 percent of the 8.7 million potential voters took part in the Sunday referendum.

She said 86.85 percent of voters ratified the charter, 9 percent opposed ratification and 4.5 percent spoiled or left ballots blank. Scattered local reports on social media seemed to somewhat confirm the results.

Debate over the constitution had dominated Cuba’s politics for months, with the government saying that the new charter represented both a continuity of former leader Fidel Castro’s policies and the adaptation to today’s demands, and with opponents insisting that it was a continuation of Communist Party rule and oppression.

The new constitution, to some extent, reflects the gradual opening of the island nation. There are references to markets and recognition of private property, foreign investment, small businesses, gender identity, the Internet, the right to legal representation upon arrest and habeas corpus.

The charter would also restructure government, adding a prime minister and setting term limits for the president.

— Reuters

NIGERIA

Buhari takes early lead; foes allege vote-rigging

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari surged to an early lead in election returns Monday, winning seven of 36 states in Africa’s largest democracy, while the main opposition rejected the count, alleging manipulation.

Election observers said a last-minute postponement of the vote until Saturday discouraged some Nigerians from going to the polls as Buhari sought a second term at the helm of a country troubled by corruption, insecurity and a weak economy. Buhari faced a strong challenge from opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

As of midnight, Abubakar had won three southern states and the territory that includes the capital, Abuja. Buhari led by more than 450,000 votes overall.

The chairman of Abubakar’s party accused ruling-party agents of hacking into the electoral commission’s computer server and manipulating results.

Final results are expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Hezbollah's political wing to be outlawed

The British government said Monday that it plans to ban Hezbollah as a terrorist group, accusing the Iran-backed organization of destabilizing the Middle East.

A draft order banning Hezbollah and two other groups will go into effect Friday, subject to Parliament’s approval. Under it, being a member of, or inviting support for, Hezbollah will be a criminal offense, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Until now, the military wing of the Lebanon-based group has been outlawed in Britain, but not its political arm.

Hezbollah is a Shiite movement that emerged in the early 1980s with financial backing from Iran. It made electoral gains in Lebanon last year. The United States and others accuse the group of destabilizing the region through its military intervention in Syria on the side of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he would take action against organizations that threaten safety and security and, in Hezbollah’s case, destabilize the Middle East.

“We are no longer able to distinguish between their already banned military wing and the political party,” Javid said. “Because of this, I have taken the decision to proscribe the group in its entirety.”

The ban comes as the United States is increasing pressure on Hezbollah, placing several sanctions on the group and Iran.

— Associated Press

U.S. airstrike kills 35 al-Shabab extremists: The U.S. military said it killed 35 al-Shabab extremists in an airstrike in Somalia, not far from the Ethiopian border. The U.S. military command for the African continent said the strike targeted the fighters as they were traveling in a rural area. The United States has increased airstrikes against al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab, the deadliest extremist group in Africa, since President Trump took office. The group continues to hold large parts of central and southern Somalia.

— From news services