The regulations would also require social media companies to assist investigations by India’s law enforcement agencies. They were announced as debate swirls over free speech and the suspension by Twitter of some Indian accounts after regulators ordered them to be blocked.

The regulations will require social media companies to remove illegal content as quickly as possible, but within no more than 36 hours after they receive a government or legal order.

The new rules also require social media platforms to appoint what the government calls chief compliance and grievance officers to handle complaints from law enforcement agencies.

“The government welcomes criticism of the government and the right to dissent, but it is very important that the users must be given a forum to raise their grievances against the abuse and misuse of social media,” Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The new regulations are to take effect within three months. They also will apply to digital streaming platforms.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Supporters of military attack coup protesters

Supporters of Myanmar’s junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives Thursday to injure several demonstrators.

The violence complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging large rallies daily to demand that Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government be restored to power. She and other politicians were ousted and arrested Feb. 1 in a takeover that reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

In response, several Western countries have imposed or threatened sanctions on the military. On Thursday, Britain announced further measures against members of the junta.

Amid the international outrage, Facebook announced it would ban all accounts linked to the military as well as ads from military-controlled companies.

On Thursday, tensions escalated on the streets between protesters and supporters of the Myanmar military. Photos and videos posted on social media showed groups attacking people in downtown Yangon as police stood by without intervening.

The number of injured people and their condition was not clear.

Supporters of the military have gathered in the streets before, especially in the days immediately before and after the coup, but had not used violence so openly.

— Associated Press

Qatar pledges $60 million for new Israel-Gaza gas pipeline: Qatar has pledged $60 million to help construct a natural gas pipeline running from Israel into the Gaza Strip, a project that aims to ease the energy crisis that long has afflicted the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Natural gas currently flowing through a pipeline in Israel from the eastern Mediterranean will be transported via a new extension into Gaza, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said. Gaza has just one power plant and struggles with frequent electricity outages.

Deadly post-election protests rock Niger: Supporters of the losing presidential candidate in Niger set buildings on fire, burned tires and threw rocks at police as the authorities announced that two people had been killed in post-election protests this week. The election commission declared ruling-party candidate Mohamed Bazoum the winner, but his rival, Mahamane Ousmane, has alleged fraud and claimed he won. Since then two people have been killed and 468 detained during protests by Ousmane's supporters in the capital, the interior minister said.

8 found dead in boat adrift with Rohingya refugees: India's coast guard found a boat adrift in the Andaman Sea carrying scores of Rohingya refugees, including eight who had died, officials said. The boat left Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on Feb. 11 with 90 people on board and its engine failed Feb. 15, a spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Ministry said. He said that 81 people were found alive on the boat and that one was missing. More than 1 million Rohingya who fled an army crackdown in Myanmar live in refugee camps in Bangladesh.