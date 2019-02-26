RUSSIA

Ex-cybersecurity chief gets 22-year sentence

A court in Moscow on Tuesday sentenced a former senior Russian cyberintelligence official and an executive at a cybersecurity firm to lengthy prison sentences on treason charges.

The District Military Court, which has been hearing the top-secret case for nearly two years, sentenced Sergei Mikhailov, former deputy head of the FSB’s Information Security Center, to 22 years in prison and a fine. He was also stripped of his colonel’s rank and military decorations.

The court also sentenced Ruslan Stoyanov, an executive at Kaspersky Lab, to 14 years in prison and a fine.

Details of the case remain murky. Some suggested that the case was tied to the Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and a hunt for a possible mole who tipped off U.S. intelligence agencies about it. Later reports indicated that Mikhailov was prosecuted for passing on details about an unrelated case to an American cybercrime analyst.

Russian media outlets said the case centers on accusations that Mikhailov contacted Stoyanov to pass confidential information from a probe into activities of Russian businessman Pavel Vrublevsky to a cybercrime analyst with alleged ties to the FBI.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Ex-Muslim rebels take reins of volatile region

Former Muslim guerrillas took over governance of a conflict-racked autonomous Muslim region on Tuesday under a peace deal partly aimed at combating Islamic State-aligned militants in the southern Philippines.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Murad Ebrahim assumed leadership of a transition authority, dominated by his group, to govern a five-province region called Bangsamoro.

The Philippine and Western governments and the guerrillas see effective Muslim autonomy as an antidote to nearly half a century of Muslim secessionist violence, which the Islamic State could exploit to gain a foothold in the region.

Under a peace deal brokered by Malaysia, the rebels gave up their goal of a separate state in exchange for broader autonomy.

Murad’s group inherits a region of more than 3.7 million people, nearly half of whom live in poverty. Many have been exposed to decades of violence.

Militant groups such as Abu Sayyaf continue to threaten the region, government reports say.

— Associated Press

U.S. Embassy allowed to visit jailed American in Moscow: The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said a representative has been allowed to visit jailed fund manager Michael Calvey, detained over fraud allegations. The embassy had previously said that Russia was not allowing access. Calvey, who co-founded the private equity firm Baring Vostok, was detained with five others in Moscow on Feb. 15. Baring Vostok says the fraud allegations spring from a business dispute among shareholders of Russia's Vostochny Bank, in which Baring Vostok holds a controlling stake.

Attack badly injures Argentina's chief rabbi: An attack has badly injured Argentina's chief rabbi. Several assailants reportedly entered the Buenos Aires home of Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich and beat him after shouting, "We know you are the rabbi of the AMIA," referring to the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association. Davidovich, 62, suffered several broken ribs and a punctured lung. He has been the chief rabbi for Argentina's Jewish community since 2013. The AMIA headquarters was the target of a 1994 bombing that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

NATO strike killed 9 state-allied fighters, Afghan officials say: Afghan officials said a NATO drone strike mistakenly killed nine members of a government-backed militia. A spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province said three others were wounded. The United States and NATO ended their combat mission in 2014 but still give air support and other aid to Afghan forces.

Ebola treatment center attacked in Congo: Assailants attacked an Ebola treatment center in Congo's eastern town of Katwa over the weekend, killing one caretaker and injuring another as the country grapples with the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. Doctors Without Borders confirmed the attack and said all staff and patients are now secure. Multiple armed groups are vying for control of eastern Congo's mineral-rich land.

— From news services