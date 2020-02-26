The current president, Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, attended briefly, offering condolences and shaking hands with Mubarak’s sons and wife.

Mubarak’s body was later placed in a tomb a few miles away at his family’s cemetery in Heliopolis, an upscale Cairo district that was Mubarak’s home for most of his rule.

State TV, meanwhile, provided live coverage and played footage of Mubarak in his pre-office days, lauding him for his role as commander of the Egyptian air force during the 1973 war with Israel. As president, Mubarak would later solidify peace with Israel.

The 91-year-old died Tuesday at a Cairo military hospital.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Court rejects ban on assisted-suicide work

Germany’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when it is conducted on a “business basis” is unconstitutional.

Federal Constitutional Court Judge Andreas Vosskuhle said the ban violates citizens’ right to determine their own death by restricting their ability to request the assistance of a third party, the DPA news agency reported.

The 2015 law allowed assisted suicide for “altruistic motives” but forbade people to offer it to someone else “on business terms,” with the threat of up to three years in prison. That led those involved in providing suicide assistance to curtail their work.

The legislation immediately prompted questions as to when a doctor behaved in a business fashion, and a group of ill patients, doctors and others appealed to the court.

Active assistance — physically taking a patient’s life at the person’s request — is banned in Germany, but passive help, such as providing lethal medication for a patient to take voluntarily, has been a legal gray area.

— Associated Press

Trial begins for Americans jailed in Italian officer's killing: After months in jail in Rome, two boyhood friends from California have gone on trial, accused of killing a police officer during a vacation in Italy. The officer was unarmed and on plainclothes assignment with his police partner when he was stabbed 11 times and left bleeding near the Americans' hotel on July 26. Prosecutors have alleged that Finnegan Lee Elder, now 20, thrust a knife repeatedly into the officer, while Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 19, scuffled with the partner, who was slightly injured. The defendants have said they thought they were being attacked and acted in self-defense.

Greek islanders clash with police over new migrant center: Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds protesting the creation of a secure detention center for migrants. The government infuriated residents of five Aegean islands — all straddling a key route to Europe used by migrants — by saying two weeks ago that it would expedite the construction of secure detention centers to replace open-access, overcrowded camps. Residents fear that such an arrangement could become permanent. The government says the centers will offer greater security and safety to asylum seekers and residents.