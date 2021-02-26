The city of Nasiriyah has seen protests since late 2019, even after Iraq’s mass anti-government movement waned. Tens of thousands had protested in Baghdad and the south to decry corruption and poor services.

AD

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Envoy appeals to U.N. to move against coup

Myanmar’s U.N. envoy urged the United Nations to use “any means necessary” to stop a military coup there, making a surprise appeal on behalf of the ousted government as police cracked down on anti-junta protesters.

AD

The country has been in crisis since the army seized power Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide. The election commission said the vote was fair

The coup has brought hundreds of thousands to Myanmar’s streets and drawn condemnation from the West.

“We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy,” Kyaw Moe Tun told the U.N. General Assembly, receiving applause.

AD

The career diplomat then raised the three-finger salute of the protesters and announced, “Our cause will prevail.”

— Reuters

GERMANY

Man gets 3 years for threat against hospital

A 33-year-old Italian man was convicted Friday in Germany of attempted extortion for threatening to blow up a British National Health Service hospital unless he was paid $13.2 million in cryptocurrency.

AD

Emil A., a resident of Berlin, whose last name wasn’t given under German privacy laws, received a three-year prison term.

Though he never made good on the threat, it came during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as the British health-care system was struggling. British authorities stressed how seriously it was taken at the time.

AD

Nigel Leary, deputy director of the cybercrime unit at Britain’s National Crime Agency, said that because of the difficulty of evacuating patients in intensive care, “a mere phone call” threatening to plant an explosive in a hospital could have resulted in loss of life at the time.

— Associated Press

Greece expands coronavirus lockdown: Greece extended lockdown restrictions to more areas as the coronavirus pandemic showed no signs of waning one year after the country's first infection was detected, health authorities said. Starting Saturday, the islands of Lefkada, Syros and Samos; the towns of Arta and Amphilochia in western Greece; the wider area around Corinth in the Peloponnese; and Heraklion on the island of Crete will all be in lockdown. This means that schools, hair salons and nonessential retail shops must close. A full lockdown imposed in metropolitan Athens this month remains in force.

AD

AD

Ukraine president suspends constitutional court chief: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree extending the suspension of Oleksandr Tupytskyi, head of the constitutional court, for another month after having suspended him for two months. Zelensky and the court have been in a standoff over anti-corruption legislation, hobbling Ukraine's chances of securing more foreign loans. Tupytskyi has previously accused Zelensky of trying to engineer a "constitutional coup" by removing him.

200,000 Buddhists mark holy day via video link: More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays. The ritual began with a prayer in Pali, the language of ancient Buddhist scriptures, from a podium in a sacred stupa, after which hundreds of saffron-robed monks lighted a sea of lanterns amid chanting. This year, the Dhammakaya Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok set up a 280-meter-long LED screen where devotees could attend virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.