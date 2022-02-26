— Associated Press
Pilgrims arrive in Baghdad to venerate imam: Thousands of pilgrims dressed in black made their way on foot toward a gold-domed shrine in northwestern Baghdad on Saturday, part of a week-long procession to commemorate the death of a revered figure in Shiite Islam. Most streets in the Iraqi capital were closed because of the large number of pilgrims descending along the route leading to the shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the eighth century. A high number of Iraqi security forces were deployed to protect the annual pilgrimage, expected to culminate Sunday morning. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world.
Iran ready to reach deal on talks, minister says: Iran is ready to "immediately conclude" a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers show real will, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said. On Friday, a senior U.S. State Department official said negotiators had made significant progress in the past week or so on reviving the deal but very tough issues remained.
Thousands defy Rio's Carnival ban in Brazil: The pandemic may have disrupted Carnival plans in Rio de Janeiro for a second straight year, but revelers who have flocked to the Brazilian city for sun, sea and samba still found ways to party. Thousands defied an official ban on street parties by dancing, singing and mingling to the rhythm of samba on Saturday.
— From news services