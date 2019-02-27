CANADA

Ex-official: Government tried to interfere in case

Canada’s former attorney general testified Wednesday that she experienced a sustained effort by many people in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to inappropriately interfere in the prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company, including “veiled threats.”

Jody Wilson-Raybould, who is also a former justice minister, said that 11 people tried to interfere in her prosecutorial discretion and that Trudeau raised the issue in a meeting and asked her to “help out” with the case.

She said Trudeau told her that if Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin did not get a deferred prosecution, jobs would be lost and the company would move to London. Wilson-Raybould said she was “barraged” and subjected to “hounding” by members of the government.

Trudeau’s government has been on the defensive since the Globe and Mail newspaper reported Feb. 7 that he or his staff pressured Wilson-Raybould to try to avoid a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin over allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya.

The scandal has been a significant blow to Trudeau, who is facing an election this year. Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s closest adviser, resigned last week but denied that he or anyone else pressured Wilson-Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould resigned as veteran affairs minister on Feb. 12 but gave no reason. She had been demoted from justice minister last month.

UKRAINE

Court strikes down anti-corruption law

Ukraine’s Constitutional Court has struck down a law against officials enriching themselves, a move that raises concern about the country’s fight against endemic corruption and about whether it can get further aid from the International Monetary Fund.

The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International said Wednesday that the decision meant that at least 50 corruption cases would have to be closed.

The court said the law was unconstitutional because it violated the presumption-of-innocence principle by obliging suspected officials to prove their assets were legitimate, rather than obliging prosecutors to prove the assets were obtained by corrupt practices.

The law was introduced in 2015 to meet an IMF demand in exchange for badly needed loans. That year, the IMF authorized $17.5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support reforms.

President Petro Poroshenko said that he would instruct his government to formulate a new draft law on punishing officials for corruption and that it would be submitted to parliament as an urgent priority.

Official corruption is a major issue in Ukraine as it approaches a presidential election on March 31. On Tuesday, one of Poroshenko’s top challengers in the race, Yulia Tymoshenko, called for his impeachment after a media investigation into alleged embezzlement schemes in the country’s military industries.

NICARAGUA

Dozens of prisoners freed as crisis talks start

Representatives of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the opposition sat down face-to-face Wednesday in a restart of long-stalled talks on resolving the country’s political crisis, shortly after authorities released dozens of people arrested last year in a crackdown on anti-government protests.

The meeting was held behind closed doors. Ortega did not take part but was represented by his foreign minister, a magistrate, several lawmakers and a student leader. The opposition delegation included prominent business leaders, a noted academic, a politician and a university student.

Last year’s protests demanding Ortega’s ouster and early elections prompted a deadly crackdown by security forces and pro-government groups. At least 325 people were killed, 2,000 wounded and hundreds jailed. More than 50,000 fled into exile.

One of the opposition’s primary demands has been the release of the estimated 770-plus people considered political prisoners after being jailed for participating in demonstrations.

Hours before the talks began Wednesday, several vans carrying people in inmates’ uniforms left the Modelo prison in the capital, Managua, escorted by heavily armed police. The government did not say how many were let go, but the Committee of Relatives of Political Prisoners put the number at about 60, mostly the elderly or people with health problems.

Dozens trapped in Indonesia mine rubble: A grueling search-and-rescue effort has saved 19 people after an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province collapsed, but officials said dozens remain trapped. The national disaster agency said four people are confirmed dead and an estimated 37 are still buried in an area that is difficult to access. Makeshift wooden structures in the mine collapsed because of shifting soil and the large number of mining holes, burying people.

