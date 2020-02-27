The decision by the A.U. leaders comes as the United States considers cutting its military presence in Africa while urging that African solutions be found for African problems. That has sparked pressure from worried security allies, including France and regional countries, as well as a rare bipartisan outcry among lawmakers in Washington.

AD

Smail Chergui, the A.U. commissioner for peace and security, relayed the troop decision during a meeting Thursday with visiting European Union officials.

AD

The A.U. continental body is expected to work with the West African regional counterterrorism force — G5 Sahel — as well as the West African regional body ECOWAS, which has formed peacekeeping units in the past, Chergui said.

It was not clear what the next steps would be in forming the A.U. force for the Sahel, which has become the most active region in Africa for extremist attacks.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Former housekeeper sues Netanyahu's wife

A former housekeeper at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence is suing his wife for pain and suffering allegedly caused during her employment there, the housekeeper’s attorney said Thursday.

AD

Opheer Shimson said his client is demanding damages of $190,000 from Sara Netanyahu. He said the woman, an immigrant from France who wished to keep her identity secret, worked at the residence for five months until November, when she was injured in a fall caused by what he described as Sara Netanyahu’s tyrannical demands. He said the woman kept a diary detailing verbal abuse she endured.

AD

Sara Netanyahu has been accused of abusive behavior toward her personal staff before. She has also faced accusations of excessive spending and using public money on her own extravagant personal tastes.

Last year, Sara Netanyahu was convicted of misusing state funds. In 2016, a court ruled that she had mistreated a housekeeper and awarded the man $42,000 in damages. Several other employees also have accused her of abuse, mistreatment and harassment.

AD

The Netanyahus have rejected all the charges, calling them part of a media-orchestrated effort to oust the family from power.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Mahathir: Parliament will pick new premier

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Parliament will pick a new prime minister next week following the collapse of the governing alliance and that a snap election will be called if the vote ends in an impasse.

AD

But his former alliance, led by his rival Anwar Ibrahim, rejected the announcement, saying that under the constitution, only the king has the power to appoint the prime minister.

Mahathir, who met the king earlier Thursday, said the monarch could not find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers over two days. So the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday, Mahathir said.

AD

A failed bid by Mahathir’s supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar, and Mahathir’s shock resignation on Monday broke apart the governing alliance less than two years after it defeated a corruption-tainted coalition that had led the country for 61 years.

Both Mahathir and Anwar are vying for the premiership, renewing a political feud that stretches back more than two decades.

AD

— Associated Press

Tunisia approves government after months of deadlock: After four months of arguments among rival parties, Tunisia has a new government. Parliament voted 129 to 77 with one abstention to approve the government of Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh. An effort by a different prime minister-designate to form a government failed last month. President Kais Saied had threatened to dissolve parliament and call a new election if the legislature could not agree on a government.

AD

Watchdog says Israel is moving ahead on more settler homes: Israel is moving forward on plans to build more than 1,700 homes for settlers in the West Bank, the settlement watchdog Peace Now said. It said the housing was spread over 10 settlements, some deep inside the West Bank in areas that the Palestinians want for a future state. About 1,000 units reportedly were in the initial stages of approval, whereas 700 received near-final approval. The housing approvals come days ahead of a national election in Israel.