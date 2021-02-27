The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defense official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull. The cause was not immediately clear and no casualties were reported.

“Right now, at an initial assessment level, given the proximity and the context — that is my assessment,” Gantz said, adding that a deeper investigation will be conducted.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.

— Reuters

MYANMAR

Police escalate effort

to shut down protests

Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on demonstrators against this month’s military takeover, deploying early and in force on Saturday as protesters sought to assemble in the country’s two biggest cities and elsewhere. Police have increasingly been enforcing an order by the junta banning gatherings of five or more people.

There were arrests Saturday in Myanmar’s two biggest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, where demonstrators have been hitting the streets daily since the Feb. 1 coup. Many other cities and towns have also hosted large demonstrations, demanding the restoration of the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won a landslide election victory in November.

— Associated Press

Kidnapped students, others freed in Nigeria: An official says 42 people, including 27 students who were abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria, have been freed, Niger state officials said. The students, teachers and family members were abducted by gunmen from the Government Science College Kagara. Their release was announced a day after police said gunmen had abducted 317 girls from a boarding school elsewhere in northern Nigeria, in Zamfara state.

Saudis claim Houthis launched missile attack: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province, the latest in a series of airborne assaults it has blamed on Yemen's rebel Houthis. No casualties or damages were initially reported. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Britain buries Capt. Tom Moore with display of honors: A World War II-era plane flew over the funeral of Capt. Tom Moore, in honor of the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain's health workers by walking laps in his backyard. Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the service for the 100-year-old, whose charity walk inspired the nation and raised almost 33 million pounds ($46 million). Captain Tom, as he became known, died Feb. 2 in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Just eight members of the veteran's immediate family attended Saturday's private service, but soldiers carried his coffin, draped in the Union Jack, from the hearse to a crematorium and formed a ceremonial guard. Others performed a gun salute, before a C-47 Dakota military transport flew past.