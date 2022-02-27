Among sticking points in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be questions about uranium traces found by the IAEA at old but undeclared sites in Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

“Iran accepts no deadlines,” Khatibzadeh said, in apparent reaction to media reports that the United States had set a deadline for the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Advertisement

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on Sunday evening for the talks, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran last week for consultations with Iranian officials, will “pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda aimed at resolving” the remaining issues, IRNA said.

— Reuters

Sumatra earthquake displaces thousands

Search efforts continued Sunday in the hardest-hit areas of Indonesia’s Sumatra island after a strong earthquake there killed 10 people, injured nearly 400 and left thousands displaced, a disaster official said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescuers retrieved two more bodies late Saturday from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Advertisement

Six people died in Pasaman district and four in neighboring West Pasaman district, he said. Rescuers were still searching for four villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills.

At least 388 people were injured by the earthquake’s tremors, which were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore, and about 42 people were still receiving treatment for serious injuries, Muhari said.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 13,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, mostly in devastated areas of Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, the closest areas to the epicenter as over 1,400 houses and buildings were damaged, Muhari said.

— Associated Press

Sudan protesters propose charter: The Sudanese groups leading protests against a military coup in October published a political charter for the first time on Sunday, setting out key demands they hope will unify civilian factions. The charter announced by the Khartoum "resistance committees" lays out a two-year transition under a prime minister appointed by signatories to the document to serve as head of state and military commander in chief until a transitional legislature ratifies a constitution. Military and civilian leaders involved in the Oct. 25 takeover would be brought to justice, the charter says. It rejects any negotiation with the military.