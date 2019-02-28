SYRIA

French militant tied to Paris attacks is killed

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State said Thursday that a French militant who was one of Europe’s most wanted members of the group has been killed in an airstrike in Syria.

The coalition tweeted that Fabien Clain, who is linked to the 2015 attacks in Paris, was killed in the Syrian village of Baghouz, where the Islamic State is making its last stand. A coalition spokesman said the strike occurred Feb. 20.

The day after the Nov. 13, 2015, Paris attacks, Clain’s voice announced in a recording that the Islamic State took responsibility for the onslaught, which killed 130 people. Clain was believed to have been in Syria since 2015.

From a self-proclaimed caliphate that once stretched over large areas of Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State has been reduced to a speck of land in Baghouz, where a few hundred militants are holed up with family members and other civilians.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State, said Thursday that they had freed 24 SDF fighters held by the group and uncovered a mass grave near Baghouz. A spokesman for the SDF said the grave was unearthed a few days ago. He said the number of bodies and their identities are unclear.

CONGO

Four Ebola patients missing after attack

Four Ebola patients in Congo were missing after attackers targeted a treatment center run by Doctors Without Borders for the second time in four days, Congo’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

The attackers burned tents and other equipment Wednesday at the treatment center in the eastern city of Butembo. Assailants also set fire Sunday to another eastern Congo clinic that Doctors Without Borders operates, killing one person and injuring another, according to the ministry and the aid group.

The violence has intensified fears that communities will continue to resist efforts to halt the country’s 10th Ebola outbreak. Health workers in eastern Congo have struggled to win the trust of residents amid attacks by armed groups vying for control of the mineral-rich region.

The Health Ministry said 32 of 38 people being treated for suspected Ebola fled during Wednesday’s attack, while eight of 12 patients with confirmed cases remained in bed.

Authorities are searching for the four missing patients, who are highly infectious.

BRITAIN

Net migration from E.U. falls to near-decade low

Net migration to Britain from the other 27 European Union nations has fallen to near-decade lows, suggesting that uncertainty over Brexit has made the country a less attractive destination for the bloc’s workers. Net migration from non-E.U. countries, however, has risen to its highest level since 2004.

Figures released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics show that the difference between those entering the country from the E.U. and those heading back fell in the year to September to 57,000, its lowest level since 2009.

Net migration from the E.U. has fallen from a peak of 189,000 in the year to June 2016, when Britain voted to leave the bloc. Immigration was one of the big issues in the Brexit vote.

E.U. citizens can live and work anywhere in the bloc. After Brexit, that freedom will ostensibly end for Britons. However, it is unclear what Britain’s immigration system will look like in the future. There is speculation that Brexit will be delayed.

Overall, net migration to Britain stood at 283,000 in the year to September.

Russian court rejects bail for U.S. investor: A Moscow court rejected an appeal by a U.S. investment manager and ordered that he remain in jail for at least the next month and a half in connection with an embezzlement probe. Michael Calvey, who co-founded the private equity firm Baring Vostok in 1994, was detained with five others in Moscow on suspicion of embezzling $37 million from Vostochny Bank, in which his firm has a controlling stake. Calvey denies the charges.

Senegal's Sall wins reelection: Senegalese President Macky Sall easily won election to a second term in the first round of voting, election officials announced. His opponents issued a statement saying they would not challenge the results. The statement ended days of political uncertainty in Senegal, a democracy known for peaceful transfers of power. Sall's opponents had earlier rejected claims by his camp of a first-round win, warning of possible fraud.

