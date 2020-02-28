The fighting between the forces of renegade commander Khalifa Hifter and those of the internationally recognized government based in Tripoli came as the United Nations tried to hold peace talks in Geneva.

Speaking there, U.N. special representative Ghassan Salame said the past 24 hours had seen “a very serious truce violation” and called for all sides to again respect the cease-fire.

The town council of Abu Salim, a Tripoli neighborhood held by the government, posted pictures of damaged houses on Facebook, while medics evacuated patients from a hospital near the airport.

The bombing of civilian neighborhoods of Tripoli “may amount to war crimes,” the United Nations’ Libya mission said in a statement.

Hifter’s forces are backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while the government is supported by Turkey and allied fighters from Syria.

Hifter began his attack on Tripoli last year in the latest round of fighting in Libya since the 2011 toppling of strongman Moammar Gaddafi.

Hifter’s forces said late Friday that they had shot down at least six Turkish drones, showing images of tangled wreckage whose authenticity could not be immediately verified.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Climate protesters prove police wrong

Thousands of mainly young people joined Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg for a peaceful climate march Friday through the city of Bristol in southwest England.

Before the march, police had expressed concern that the popularity of the event could lead to risks for protesters.

The march, which Avon and Somerset police said attracted more than 15,000 people but which Thunberg said involved “at least 30,000,” came off without incident.

Police were criticized for their warning in the run-up to the event. Protest organizers, Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate, said in a tweet that they had “no time for being patronised.” They had arranged for festival barriers, more than 80 stewards and a safe zone for children.

In a speech, Thunberg, 17, declared that “nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises by our elected officials.”

— Associated Press

Guinea's president delays controversial referendum: Guinea's president has delayed Sunday's legislative election and constitutional referendum for two weeks, citing concerns from international observers about security. President Alpha Condé, 81, made the announcement on state television after the African Union and the regional West African economic bloc withdrew their observers. Guineans were to vote Sunday on a controversial constitutional measure that could extend the president's rule for at least another decade. More than 36 people have died in demonstrations against the measure since October, along with at least one gendarme.

Ship grounded off Brazilian coast is leaking oil: A cargo ship grounded off Brazil has begun leaking oil, the country's environmental enforcement agency said. A thin spill extended as far as 2,720 feet from the partly submerged Stellar Banner, according to the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources. The ship's captain detected water entering cargo compartments Monday and ran the ship aground to prevent it from sinking. It is about 60 miles off the city of Sao Luis in northeast Brazil. The vessel, operated by a South Korea-based firm, was carrying iron ore destined for China.