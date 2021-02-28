Navalny, 44, was arrested on his return from Germany last month and has been sentenced to more than two years for alleged parole violations over a suspended sentence in a 2014 embezzlement case that he says was politically motivated.

The state news agency Tass specified that Navalny will serve his term in penal colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, about 60 miles east of Moscow. Conditions there are described as being particularly severe.

— Reuters

YEMEN

U.N. warns of famine on eve of donor summit

A U.N. humanitarian agency on Sunday warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with about half a million people in the war-torn country already living in famine-like conditions.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world’s poorest country “has never been more acute,” adding that the years-long conflict, economic decline and institutional collapse have created enormous humanitarian needs.

The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.

Yemen’s war started in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed about 130,000 people.

— Associated Press

Israel to vaccinate Palestinian laborers against coronavirus: Israel has announced plans to vaccinate tens of thousands of Palestinians who work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements. Israel has launched one of the world's most successful programs, inoculating more than half of its population in two months. But it has been criticized for not sharing its stockpile with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, even as it plans to share surplus vaccine doses with allied nations. Before the announcement, Israel had shared just 2,000 vaccine doses with the Palestinian Authority to protect front-line medical workers in the West Bank.

15 Europe-bound migrants die off Libya, U.N. says: At least 15 Africans drowned when their boat capsized off Libya, a U.N. spokeswoman said, the second shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in just over a week. A spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said the dead were on a rubber boat carrying at least 110 migrants. The Libyan coast guard rescued at least 95 migrants, she said.

Oslo tightens coronavirus lockdown: Norway's capital will tighten lockdown measures to combat a sharp rise in coronavirus infections linked to a more contagious variant, Oslo's mayor said. The variant, first identified in the U.K., started spreading in Oslo in January and accounts for 50 percent to 70 percent of infections, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said. All restaurants, except takeout services, and nonessential shops, except groceries, pharmacies and liquor stores, will have to close from Tuesday, while the "red" level will be imposed at upper secondary schools, meaning that students, who were fully back at school, will now do some online learning.