Security forces also broke up protesters marching toward the presidential palace in Khartoum, injuring dozens, the group said.

Monday’s marches were the latest in near-daily street protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the civilian-led transitional government.

Court says anti-gay law is unenforceable

Singapore’s highest court on Monday dismissed a challenge by three gay rights activists to a law criminalizing sex between men, ruling that because authorities do not enforce the law, it does not breach the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling follows emboldened efforts by activists to get rid of the colonial-era law after India scrapped similar legislation four years ago. Previous challenges in the socially conservative city-state in 2020 and 2014 also failed.

The activists who brought the latest challenge against the rarely used law, under which offenders can be jailed for up to two years, are a retired doctor, a DJ and a former director of a nonprofit group.

In a written judgment, Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that although the law had “long been a lightning rod for polarization,” the court did not find a breach of the constitution. The law is “unenforceable” because Singapore authorities do not plan to prosecute gay sex and thus would not deprive a person of the right to life or personal liberty under Singapore’s constitution, Menon said.

In a statement, the law firm that represented one of the activists said the ruling “may be seen as a small step in the right direction” after the court noted that the law is legally unenforceable.

Parties vow to scrap presidential system

The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged on Monday to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago.

In a ceremony in Ankara, the leaders signed a declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” should they unseat Erdogan in elections scheduled for June 2023.

Erdogan, who has been in office since 2003 — first as prime minister and then as president since 2014 — inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president. The office of the president had been a largely ceremonial post until then.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan’s system, which they say amounts to “one-man rule.”

The new system envisioned by the six opposition parties would revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers, party officials said. It foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased legislative and oversight role for the parliament, and an independent judiciary.

8 dead in Australian floods: Parts of Australia's third-most-populous city, Brisbane, were underwater after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people. The flooding in Brisbane and its surroundings was the worst since 2011, when the city of 2.6 million people was inundated by what was called a once-in-a-century event. Emergency crews made more than 130 swift-water rescues in 24 hours, officials said.

Police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem: Israeli police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and wastewater canons to disperse Palestinian stone-throwers at a gate to Jerusalem's Old City. Palestinian medics said 33 Palestinians were injured, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade. Police detained 20 Palestinians and said four police officers were also hurt. The clash erupted as crowds streamed through the Damascus Gate.