THE VATICAN

Pope visits UAE after call for Yemen relief

Pope Francis landed Sunday in Abu Dhabi on the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, where he is seeking to turn a page in Christian-Muslim relations while also ministering to a unique, thriving Catholic community.

Francis earlier Sunday called for the urgent observation of a limited cease-fire in Yemen reached in December and for food and medicine to get to its people, who are suffering the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

He made the appeal at the Vatican before boarding a plane to the United Arab Emirates, which has been Saudi Arabia’s main ally in its war in Yemen — a way to avoid embarrassing his hosts with a public call while in the region.

“The people are exhausted by the long conflict and many children are hungry, but humanitarian aid isn’t accessible,” Francis said in his noontime Sunday blessing. “The cries of these children and their parents rise up” to God.

Francis traveled to Abu Dhabi to participate in a conference sponsored by the Emirates-based Muslim Council of Elders, an initiative that seeks to counter religious fanaticism by promoting a moderate brand of Islam.

— Associated Press

KOREAN PENINSULA

U.S., South meet about Trump-Kim summit

Senior U.S. and South Korean officials met Sunday to discuss an expected second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump’s special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in South Korea earlier amid reports that he would meet with North Korean officials soon to work out details for the summit.

Trump told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “the meeting is set” with Kim, but he provided no further details about the meeting, expected around the end of February. The president said there was “a very good chance that we will make a deal.”

With the North under economic penalties and the United States unwilling to ease them unless the North denuclearizes, Trump said Kim “has a chance to be one of the great economic countries in the world. He can’t do that with nuclear weapons and he can’t do that on the path they’re on now.”

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Biegun and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, held consultations about working-level U.S.-North Korea talks ahead of the summit.

— Associated Press

Iraqi novelist killed in southern city: A local police official said an Iraqi novelist was gunned down Saturday night in the southern city of Karbala by unknown assailants. Alaa Mashzoub reportedly left a literary event in the city and was headed home on his motorcycle when he was killed. Mashzoub had 20 published books and wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture and Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.

Polish politician launches progressive party: A former Polish lawmaker who is openly gay has launched a progressive party ahead of two upcoming elections, with a program that includes phasing out coal production and liberalizing Poland's abortion law. At a convention in Warsaw, Robert Biedron, 42, announced the party's name, Wiosna, or "Spring," and vowed to work to unify the country. It is unclear how much support he will attract in conservative Poland.

Israel's premier takes aim at media in webcast: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a weekly webcast to "get rid of the fake from the news" ahead of national elections in April. The inaugural webcast Sunday, which aired on the official Facebook pages of Netanyahu and his Likud party, featured the prime minister fielding questions from a reality television personality and drew about 6,000 viewers. The prime minister appears to be modeling the idea on President Trump's "Real News Update," a weekly webcast on Facebook hosted by the president's daughter-in-law.

Colombian rebels free 3 hostages: Colombia's ELN rebels have freed three civilian helicopter crew members captured more than three weeks ago, the country's high peace commissioner said. The men — Maxwell Joya, Carlos Quiceno and Julio Diaz — were taken hostage by the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Jan. 11 in the Hacari area of northeastern Norte de Santander province. They appear to be in good health, the commissioner said.

Landslide kills 8 on Bolivian highway: Bolivian authorities recovered eight bodies from a landslide that buried cars on a highway northeast of the capital and also left 18 people injured. Tons of earth and mud collapsed on the mountain highway near a spot known as El Choro on Saturday. Officials said the bodies were in two cars that were swept 650 feet down a canyon.

— From news services