Netanyahu has pushed to improve ties with African countries that have long had cool relations with Israel over the conflict with the Palestinians. Sudan is keen to escape the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism as it struggles to rebuild its economy following the popular uprising that toppled Omar al-Bashir last year.

Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday, saying his country is “returning to Africa in a big way” and urging the East African country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu spoke of “very important diplomatic, economic and security ties that will yet be told about.” He said that at the end of his visit to Uganda he hopes to “have very good news” for Israel.

— Associated Press

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain to end early release of terrorists

The British government said Monday it will introduce emergency legislation to stop people convicted of ­terrorism-related crimes from being released after serving half their sentences, following two attacks in London by recently freed offenders.

The announcement came the day after an Islamic extremist who had recently been released from prison wounded two people in south London, despite being under police surveillance. Sudesh Amman, 20, strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy street before being shot dead by police.

“Yesterday’s appalling incident makes the case plainly for immediate action,” Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told lawmakers.

He said those convicted of terrorism-related crimes would have to serve at least two-thirds of their sentences and wouldn’t be freed before the end of their full terms unless the Parole Board agreed.

More than 70 people convicted of terrorism offenses have been released in Britain after serving time in prison and more than 200 others are imprisoned.

— Associated Press

MALAWI

Court nullifies 2019 election results

The Constitutional Court in the southern African nation of Malawi on Monday nullified the results of last year’s presidential election, citing “widespread, systematic and grave” irregularities, including significant use of correction fluid to alter the outcome.

A new vote will be held within 150 days, the court said in its unanimous ruling, saying that it hoped the ruling would not “destroy the nation.’

The two leading opposition candidates had challenged the narrow election win of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that irregularities affected over 1.4 million of the total 5.1 million votes cast.

— Associated Press

Jet lands safely in Madrid: An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft with 128 passengers on board made a safe emergency landing at Madrid Airport on Monday. The Toronto-bound flight AC837 had departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon but had to request an emergency return after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during take off.

Macron wants closer ties to Poland: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the European Union without Britain, in European security and in relations with Russia. Following talks in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Macron also called for a revival of trilateral ties with Germany, urging a summit meeting before the summer, following years of hiatus.

Medical relief flight departs Yemen: A United Nations medical relief flight carrying patients from Yemen’s rebel-held capital took off Monday, the first such aid flight in over three years. Saudi Arabia controls Yemen’s airspace and has prevented any flights from leaving the capital, Sanaa, since August 2016. Eight patients and their families were flown to Egypt and Jordan to receive “lifesaving specialized care not available in Yemen,” according to the U.N. heath organization. Most were women and children with advanced cancer and brain tumors; others needed organ transplants or reconstructive surgeries, the U.N. said.